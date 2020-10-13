Highlights: Failure to follow protocol related to Kovid-19 can be registered against the passenger

The passenger may have to pay a fine and may even be jailed

RPF has issued detailed guidelines especially for the upcoming festive season.

The guidelines ask passengers to refrain from doing certain activities in railway premises.

new Delhi

A case was registered under various sections of the Railway Act on passengers traveling by train even after not wearing masks, not following the protocol for traveling in train and after being confirmed to be infected in the investigation May be, they may have to pay fines and can even be imprisoned (railway rules during corona time). The Railway Protection Force (RPF) gave this information on Wednesday. RPF has issued detailed guidelines especially for the upcoming festive season.

Those who do this may be imprisoned!

The guidelines ask passengers to refrain from doing certain activities in the railway premises. These include not wearing masks or not wearing them properly, not following social distance rules, coming to the rail area or to the station or boarding a train after the corona virus has been confirmed to be infected or pending the outcome of the investigation. Being on board the train even if it is not allowed to travel or is not allowed by the health team at the station. RPF said that it is also illegal to spit on a public place.

Do not do anything that spreads the corona

Also to engage in activities that can lead to unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety at railway stations and in trains, and also not to follow any guidelines issued by the railway administration to prevent the spread of Korana virus infection. Will not be allowed. RPF said in a statement that since these activities or acts can increase the spread of corona virus and threaten the safety of an individual, keeping in mind all these things, the people found involved in these activities should be charged with the Railway Act Can be punished under sections 145,153 and 154.

Know how much jail can be!

Imprisonment of a maximum of one month under Section 145 (being intoxicated or causing nuisance) of the Railway Act, Section 153 (with imprisonment for intentionally endangering the safety of passengers and a maximum of five years imprisonment and Section 154 (by negligent acts) Jeopardize the safety of other passengers), with imprisonment of up to one year or fine, or both punishable.