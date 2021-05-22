Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

Planning for travel for the next summer season has become different from every year in light of the Corona pandemic, as it requires specific inquiries related to the destination and the required procedures before and during travel. The choice of destinations has become dependent on various factors and needs to be taken care of by travelers. The spread of vaccination and the absence of quarantine upon arrival are among the most important criteria on which to choose the destination, at a time when special facilities are provided to travelers vaccinated with the “Covid-19” vaccine in terms of abolishing quarantine. In some cases, health checks are not needed.

With many people thirsting for travel, travel reservations are witnessing a gradual increase with the approaching summer season, as travel companies are very optimistic about the return of travel traffic and the recovery of the sector, as the owners of these companies indicate that the demand for travel for the purpose of tourism is based on European countries and Russia due to the spread of vaccination in them significantly, in addition to To Arab countries from residents such as Jordan and Egypt, while the demand is greatly reduced in East Asia.

Tips for travelers

Salah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Bavaria Holidays says: “With the summer season approaching, we offer various advice to travelers regarding choosing countries, so it is necessary for the traveler to choose countries that make it easy for the suppliers to enter without doing the checks and quarantine, as this depends on procedures Countries”.

Al-Kaabi added: “If you wish to visit more than one country, for example, such as visiting more than one country in Europe, you must know and verify the laws of the desired countries. Because they differ from each other in terms of the examinations, the approved places for the examinations, the required expenses, and others ».

Al-Kaabi states that there are different procedures for those who received the first dose from those who received the two vaccinations and for travelers who did not receive the vaccine as well.

“There are countries that impose a health quarantine and others that do not impose, and some impose pre-emptive checks before arrival and upon arrival, and others that are not imposed. This must be confirmed before travel, as it is very important to make the travel trip comfortable and smooth,” Al-Kaabi explains.

Al-Kaabi says, “All company employees have been trained to be aware of all laws and procedures in the countries required to provide accurate advice and information to travelers, because it is our responsibility to educate them and provide them with advice and correct information.”

On the other hand, Al Kaabi stresses the necessity for travelers to choose flexible tickets when booking and which can be postponed or changed in the event of any change in travel conditions by the traveler himself or the airline. “Because airline seats are not filled at the present time, due to (the pandemic), many airlines are postponing flights,” Al-Kaabi explains. Therefore, it is necessary to choose flexible tickets that are subject to change and at the same time to preserve the rights of the traveler, as in the event that the airline changes the reservation, it bears the costs of changing the reservation or returning the full amount in case the traveler decides to cancel the trip.

Noticeable rise

Alaa Al-Ali, Director of Nirvana Travel and Tourism, said: “We are witnessing a remarkable increase in demand for travel during the summer season and exceeds expectations, as with the spread of vaccination, many people want to travel after a long absence.” He added, “The most important advice we give to travelers during the summer season when planning to travel is to search for destinations where vaccinations are widespread or such as America and Europe, and the percentage of those who have taken the vaccination out of the total population that have eased travel procedures for the two restaurants.” Al-Ali pointed out that the countries with which it was agreed on safe corridors are attractive destinations for tourism, such as Russia, which witnesses a demand for the summer.

Al-Ali stresses the necessity to reserve flexible tickets and are subject to change or cancellation without incurring additional costs due to the possibility of changing travel conditions.

Fast track

With the completion of the pre-verification procedures, guests will be able to complete their travel procedures via the fast track by going directly to the “Travel Authorized” service desks for a comfortable and seamless travel experience at the airport.

The new “Moatamed Travel” service comes to give travelers more peace of mind and help them complete travel procedures more quickly. With this service, guests can go to the airport with confidence, as they have fulfilled all travel requirements related to “Covid-19” before their flight.

The UAE has signed memoranda of understanding with Bahrain, the Republic of Serbia, Greece and Seychelles regarding the adoption of a safe travel passage between them and those countries for travelers who received two doses of the new vaccine against the Corona virus.

Extend offers

“Etihad Airways” provides its customers with information on countries that do not need to be quarantined upon arrival, and allows on its website to know the procedures required for each destination.

She indicates that there are 8 destinations that are not required to quarantine in both directions, that is, upon arrival and return to Abu Dhabi for those who have been vaccinated, which is Morocco, where there is no quarantine in both directions, and Russia, which does not have a quarantine for those coming from the UAE, but imposes a quarantine in the event of coming. To Russia from the United Kingdom, in addition to Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland, as well as Bahrain, Seychelles and Greece. The airline revealed that the Eid offers have been extended until May 23, and that Etihad Airways provides attractive prices for travel to destinations on the safe travel corridors list, namely Greece, Seychelles and Bahrain.

“Etihad Airways” announced that, from May 12 this year, passengers from Abu Dhabi, on Etihad Airways flights, will be able to verify the authenticity of their documents related to “Covid-19” before arriving at the airport. After completing the service, guests can go to the airport fully confident that they meet all the necessary conditions and requirements before their flight.