New oppositions 2025: convened thousands of places with application period until March

In recent days, there are several institutions that offer new calls for opponents with application deadlines until March 2025. Among the many offers for different fields of the public sector we find the possibility of opposing secondary school teachers, teachers, nurses and physiotherapists, among others.

Oppositions 2025 in Andalusia: convened thousands of places with registration period until March

To access these calls, it is necessary to meet a series of main requirements and bases that are explained in the official bulletins of each autonomous community.

Call for secondary school teachers

The Department of Education, Culture and Sports of Aragon has opened a new call for official personnel in the area of ​​teaching. This call, autonomous, offers 988 places of which 891 are free, 80 are reserved for people with disabilities and 17 for internal official personnel. In addition, of the total of the plazas summoned, 20 are reserved for victims of gender violence, 10 for victims of terrorism and 10 for transsexuals.

To be able to perform the exams, you must be in possession of a degree in Doctor, license, engineer or corresponding degree for teaching.

The selective admission and access procedure is aimed at:

Secondary Education Bodies

Teachers of official language schools

Plastic Arts and Design teachers

Specialist teachers of professional training sectors

The application deadline for this call is open until March 3, 2025 at 23:59. The bases and requirements of this call are in the Official Bulletin of Aragon.

Call for teachers

The Department of Education, Science, Universities and Professional Training of Galicia have also opened a call for teachers. It is an autonomous call for official personnel. It has 426 plazas summoned of which 273 are free and 53 are reserved for people with disabilities.

In order to carry out the exams, you must be in possession of a degree degree in Master of Childhood Education or Primary Education, a graduate degree in Basic General Education or a degree of Primary Teaching Master.

The application deadline for this call is 15 business days from the day following its publication, until March 10, 2025. For more information on the bases and requirements of this call, consult the Official Gazette of Galicia.

Call for physiotherapists

The Ministry of Health and Consumption of Andalusia has summoned new places for oppositions to statutory and military personnel. It is a contest-opposition, for free access systems and internal promotion, to cover basic vacancies of physiotherapist, speech therapist and occupational therapist, dependent on the Andalusian health service. This autonomous call offers 417 places of which 375 are free and 42 for people with disabilities by statutory means.

In order to access the exams of this call it is necessary to be in possession of a graduate title in physiotherapy, a diploma in physiotherapy or ATS/DUE specialist in physiotherapy.

The application deadline for this call closes on March 11, 2025, 15 business days since its publication. For more information on the bases and requirements of this call, consult the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía.

Call for nurses

The Ministry of Health and Consumption of Andalusia has also summoned new places for statutory or military personnel. It is a contest-opposition, for free access systems and internal promotion, to cover basic vacancies of nurse, nurse in family and community nursing specialist, nurse/a specialist in obstetric-gynecological nursing (matron/a) , Nurse/Mental Health Nursing Specialist and Nurse in Work Nursing, dependent on the Andalusian Health Service.

This call, autonomous, offers 5,101 places, of which 4,590 are free and 511 are reserved for people with disabilities. The form of selection of these processes is carried out by statutory route.

In order to access the exams of this call you must be in possession of a graduate title in Nursing, Diploma in Nursing, or equivalent. The application deadline for this call closes March 11, 2025, 15 business days since its publication. If you need more information about the bases and requirements of this call, consult the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía.

Another call for secondary school teachers

The Department of Education, Science, Universities and Professional Training of Galicia has called new places for official personnel in the teaching sector. This call, of autonomous scope, offers 426 places, of which 373 are free access and 53 is reserved for people with disabilities.

In order to carry out the exams of this call it is necessary to be a doctor, graduate, engineer or architect, or corresponding degree title or other titles equivalent to teaching purposes.

The application deadline for this call closes on March 10, 2025 after 15 business days computed from the publication of the same. In addition, if you need more information about its bases or requirements, you can consult the Official Gazette of Galicia.