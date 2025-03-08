03/08/2025



Updated at 8:20 p.m.





The problem of Seville Faced with goal, it is not so much with the goal and the striker. Used to having a player like En-Lanesyri During the last seasons, the team now feels orphan from a ‘nine’ auctioneer who sees door regularly. Isaac Romero has assumed all responsibility this season after the sale of Moroccan to Fenerbahçe And the reality is that the numbers do not support him.

The one who supports him is his coach. He has been doing it since the season started, since Lebrijano premiered this scorer this course (On day 16 against Atlético de Madrid) and only has four goals between LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. «He has few goals but works a lot and gives the team a lot. He is playing because he deserves it, but he would be playing another, although Akor is injured. The theme of the goals of the strikers is confidence, I would worry if it were not offensive and if I had no chances of goal, but it does not generate any doubt, ”he insisted García Pimienta in the press conference prior to today’s party against Real Sociedad.

A duel in which Isaac will have the opportunity to defend its ownership and fatten its statistics. Not surprisingly, your partner Juanlu He carries a goal more than him with many minutes in his accountant and is very far from the eleven goals that Lukebakio Take this season. However, for the Catalan coach it is not necessary to impatient itself because «I am sure that Isaac will continue to mark; 14 games remain ».

Expectation

This countdown will be marked by the competition of Akor Adams. The forward from Montpellier arrived in the winter market, but his injury has left him in the dry dock for more than a month. During this week it has been seen playing ball and all hopes are placed on your return is made before the Athletic Club. One more variant for pepper, to which many points have been left due to the lack of effectiveness for goal. The absence of a reference tip has evidenced too much in recent duels and it is time to prove what the Nigerian can contribute. The striker has cost Sevilla 5.5 million eurosso expectations are high.









Akor debuted with Sevilla In the coliseum against Getafe, he was barely a few minutes and that same week he suffered a Myofascial lesion in the anterior rectum of the thigh. Its recovery faces the final stretch and Nigeria has already warned that it can include it in the list of summoned for the March break. It would be the first international call of the striker, but first you must receive the medical discharge. Once he has it, he will have the obligation to play ownership with Isaac, so the channeling is finished by placid opportunities to demonstrate that he is the owner of the Sevillist attack.