Trippier’s suspension for 10 weeks without football places Ricard under the spotlights. Unless the CAS changes the decision, the youth squad is called to play an important role in the first team. The full back was already focused on the subsidiary, but the new turn of events in the case of the Englishman causes the situation to change.

The youth squad was a pleasant surprise in his Cup debut against him Cardassar with a great goal included. The young footballer pulled his claw to vindicate himself and be one of the sensations of the first team. Weeks later he played again this time against Cornellà. Despite receiving two yellow cards, the truth is that his ambition on the pitch was non-negotiable. Ricard tried to provide one more march in a very difficult match for Simeone’s men who were eliminated.

With the goodbye to the Cup and the suspension of Trippier, Simeone has problems in defense. In addition, to this is added the injury of Hermoso and the transfer of Manu Sánchez to Osasuna. Two news that does not help organize the defensive line in the expected way.

An unforgettable day

He was the 33rd youth squad to debut with Simeone. The side, visibly happy, addressed the media to send a message: “It was the dream debut … not even doing it would have been better. Happy with the victory and the work of the whole team. Now I just have to continue and keep working.”

Now, fate has wanted to reunite Ricard and the first team. No one knows the end of this story, but the truth is that the young man deluded the mattress parish.