Forensic detective Carina van Leeuwen has been campaigning for years to find out the identity of murdered women. Now the police, together with Interpol and foreign police services, are re-examining 22 mysterious femicides in the Netherlands and our neighboring countries. The women were killed over a period of several decades. Their identities were never traced, the perpetrators never found.

