New operation for Fedez, the singer’s condition: how he is

Fedez is still hospitalized at Fatebenefratelli where he underwent a new operation: the singer’s condition was revealed by the Corriere della Seraaccording to which the rapper had another hemorrhage on the evening of Sunday 1 October.

“On Sunday there was a new episode of bleeding which forced him to return to the operating room for stitching and a new transfusion was then necessary” we read in the newspaper.

Fedez has been hospitalized since last Thursday when he underwent emergency surgery due to two ulcers that caused internal bleeding.

“In the meantime, thank you for all the messages you are sending me because support is always good in these moments. Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two blood transfusions I am now much better. I thank the medical staff who literally saved my life” the singer wrote on his profile Instagram.

According to what the Courier it is now certain that the rapper will not be discharged today, Monday 2 October, as initially hypothesized.

At Fedez’s side, in the hospital, is his wife Chiara Ferragni, who in recent days had returned to Milan from Paris precisely to be close to her husband.