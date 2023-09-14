MMen, women, trans people, arranged at the pool and in the kitchen, stretched out on mattresses and in the rocky landscape, all stripped of clothing or immediately dismantled into the necessary tools for human reproduction: Berlin has probably not seen more naked people for a long time, at least not brought together on one floor and presented in a similarly elaborate manner. Sometimes they are highlighted in the spotlight against black walls, sometimes they are arranged in a trendy way in a red room, or they are housed larger than life in a cabin made of fluttering fabric panels that hang from the ceiling. “Nude” is the name of the exhibition that opens the Fotografiska exhibition hall on Friday, embedded in the Berlin Art Week and at the same time one of its highlights: naked.

A no-brainer, one might think, when thirty artistic, young, female positions are presented here in order to look at the human body from all perspectives, no, more than that: to examine it. The curators are by no means interested in complementing classic nude photography with its supposedly perfect forms of ideal figures bathed in soft light, but rather in expanding not only the concept of beauty, but the concept of people and their physicality in general. External characteristics such as skin color, gender and charisma become surfaces for the photographers onto which they project their contributions to the socio-political debates about diversity, identity and gender.

But now the debate has become completely different. Of course, the opening of a new cultural palace is always a social event – and it didn’t take much imagination to imagine what discussions would accompany the opening of a museum for photography, art and culture in the former Tacheles. So here is the Fotografiska Berlin, spread out over several floors with plenty of high-tech, glitter and club atmosphere, the latest offshoot of a fourteen-year-old company from Stockholm with branches in Tallinn and New York as well as planned branches in Miami and Shanghai. There are the veterans of the former center of the Berlin underground. Of course, that would lead to a clash between the world of finance and creativity, high society and a left-behind subculture. Fotografiska is a subsidiary of Culture Works, which is headed by fifty-four-year-old Yoram Roth, photographer, entrepreneur and son of billionaire Berlin real estate investor Rafael Roth. Money wins? We’re just tenants, says Roth.



Long under monument protection: graffiti from a quarter of a century in the former Tacheles.

Almost immediately after the fall of the Berlin Wall, artists occupied the ruins of a former department store on the corner of Friedrichstrasse and Oranienburger Strasse and set up studios and workshops. But the house gained cult status more through the panoramic bar and wild nights of partying than through the quality of the work created there. After all, after just two years, the artists had the building declared a listed building, which is why – eleven years after its eviction – it is now part of the huge luxury ensemble of ten new buildings for apartments and offices “Am Tacheles” designed by Herzog & de Meuron. has risen. Reinforced concrete and rough walls stand out from the smooth capital city design less as relics than as relics of a bygone aesthetic. The brightly colored graffiti in the stairwell of the five-story building is even more striking.