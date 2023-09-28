The second season of Spy x Family It will be one of the biggest anime events this fall and has shared its new opening and ending. The first season of Spy x Family was one of the most notable anime arrivals of 2022, and with good reason. The story centered on Loid, Yor and Anya managed to hit the ground running, with a master spy, a world-class assassin and a novice telepath trying to stop a war that could bring the world to an end. As the season two premiere approaches next month, the opening and closing themes for the Forger Family’s continuing adventures have come to light.

The second season of Spy x Family It’s not the only great adventure coming this year for Twilight, Princess Thorn, and her adopted daughter. Spy x Family: Code White It will be the first feature-length film in the franchise and will hit theaters in Japan in December. Currently, a North American release date has yet to be revealed, but with both the franchise and the anime in general gaining popularity in the West, it seems very likely that we will see the Forgers’ first cinematic adventure come to North America.

The opening of the second season of Spy x Family will be performed by musical act, Ado, with the song “Kurakura“. Ado might be best known recently for playing the role of Uta in the latest film One Piece, One Piece Film: Red. The closing of the second season will be performed by Vaundy with the collaboration of Cory Wong in “Todome no Ichigeki“.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the first season of Spy x Familyall its episodes are available on Crunchyroll. This is how the streaming service describes the history of the franchise centered on the Forger Family:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must carry out his most difficult mission yet: posing as a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, she will infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife is a deadly assassin and neither knows the other’s identity. But someone does know, his adopted daughter who is a telepath.”

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: I can’t wait for this premiere, but I think I’m going to have to watch the first season again, which isn’t that long anyway but is very fun.