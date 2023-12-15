The new Opel Zafira change name, from Zafira-e to Zafira Electric. The new version of the vehicle has a redesigned front with the introduction of the badge Opel Vizor. Inside, it features a full dashboard digital with color touchscreens from 10 inches based on the platform Snapdragon Cockpit by Qualcomm TechnologiesInc2, with connectivity and recharge wireless for smartphones.

Opel Zafira Electric versions and dimensions

The new Zafira Electric is ideal for large families or for those who need a flexible and comfortable vehicle for i shuttle services. Available in two lengths (4.98 meters and 5.33 meters), can accommodate up to nine people. The interior has a particular comfort, with four independent seats vis-à-vis at the rear on request, transforming the Zafira Electric into a VIP shuttle. Sensor-controlled power side doors facilitate access to rows two and three. The panoramic roof it is optional.

Cockpit with four independent vis-à-vis seats

In the 9-seater configuration, the new Zafira Electric offers up to 1,500 liters of load volumewhich increase to 3,000 liters with 5 people on board it's at 4,900 liters with 2 or 3 passengers. Particularly practical for hotel shuttle services and similar, with a height of 1.90 metersthe Zafira Electric is also suitable for underground garages.

Engine, battery and autonomy

As regards autonomy, the new Zafira Electric guarantees up to 350 kilometers (WLTP) compared to the 322 km of the previous version. It is available with a battery 50 kWh or 75 kWh. The version with the 75 kWh battery has further autonomy beyond that 20 kilometers more compared to the previous model. The Zafira Electric can also count on a system regenerative brakingadjustable in three levels via paddles behind the steering wheel, for optimal energy efficiency.

Opel Zafira Electric charging

With the'11 kW-Onboard-Charger as standard the vehicle can be quickly loaded with AC. Using a charging station fast 100 kW direct currentcharging up to 80% takes approx 38-45 minutes depending on the battery capacity.

ADAS on the electric Zafira

The ADAS equipment of the Opel Zafira Electric includes up to 18 systems. For the first time the minivan is equipped with the lighting system Intelli-Lux LED Matrixwhich guarantees optimal vision when driving at night with 14 LED elements without glare.

The dashboard with dual 10″ display

Among the ADAS included are the adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and a 180-degree high-resolution rear-view camera.

Price, how much does the new Zafira cost

The price of the new Zafira Electric starts at approx 55,000 euros. The car arrives in Opel dealerships in 2024.

Photo Opel Zafira Electric

