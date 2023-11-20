For any task and with an elegant appearance: this is the new Opel Vivaro, a model that perfectly combines all the advantages for those who need a passenger car, or a commercial vehicle. In detail, and under an attractive design, the range of body variants is as wide as that of the transmission: the new Vivaro is available in two lengths (4.98 m and 5.33 m), as a van, double cab and platform chassis for a variety of bodies. Depending on the version, the new Vivaro offers up to 6.6 cubic meters of cargo volume and 1.4 tons of payload.

The new cabin welcomes passengers with car-like ergonomics, comfort and style. The new infotainment and navigation systems with a 10-inch color digital driver information center and a 10-inch color touch screen on the center console use, for the first time in Opel light commercial vehicles, the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit platform from Qualcomm Technologies and allow, among others, things, cutting-edge graphics, multimedia and computer vision capabilities.

Eighteen advanced driver assistance systems make commuting and maneuvering easier and safer. The new Dynamic Surround Vision is greatly beneficial, especially in a van. The system consists of two cameras, one located above the rear doors and another under the exterior mirror on the passenger side. Images of the rear while driving and (when activated with the indicator lever) of the side blind spot are displayed in the new high-definition digital rear-view mirror. Compared to conventional mirrors, the system provides greater vision, allowing the driver to maneuver more safely.

Additionally, storage spaces around the instrument panel and center console have been expanded, making it easier to store everyday items. This makes the new Vivaro a versatile “workhorse” and load carrier, which also offers car-like comfort and handling, making time behind the wheel more enjoyable and relaxing. The opening of orders for the new Vivaro and the new Vivaro Electric will be communicated later.

As far as engines are concerned, Opel Vivaro Electric is available with a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery. With the 75 kWh battery on board, a range of up to 350 kilometers (WLTP) without charging stops is possible, 20 km more than before. To ensure particularly energy-efficient driving, the Vivaro Electric features a regenerative braking system that can be set to three recovery levels using shift paddles located behind the steering wheel. The electric vehicle can be quickly charged with the standard 11 kW on-board charger. At a 100 kW DC fast charging station, a short stop of about 38 minutes for the 50 kWh battery and 45 minutes for the 75 kWh battery is necessary to charge from 5 to 80 percent of the battery capacity. battery.

The new Vivaro Electric is powered by a 136 HP electric motor. The maximum torque of 260 Newton meters is available from the first time the accelerator is pressed, so that the emission-free van can accelerate quickly to a top speed of 130 km/h. Depending on their preferences, drivers can choose between three driving modes: Normal, Eco and Power.

Completely new is the possibility of using the traction battery as a power source for other electrical devices. This works via the “e-PTO” (initially with 400 V), which can be connected to the vehicle. This way, no additional batteries or generators are needed. Furthermore, with a height of around 1.90 meters, the Vivaro Electric is suitable for underground parking and, thanks to the practical underfloor design of the battery, offers complete versatility in terms of space utilization and cargo volume.

And for those who want to drive with zero emissions and “refuel” even faster, Opel will offer the further developed Vivaro Hydrogen in the future. The fuel cell vehicle has a range of more than 400 km (WLTP) and can be refueled with hydrogen in just a few minutes. The range is completed with high-efficiency diesel engines with powers from 120 to 177 HP.