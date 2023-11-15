Opel renew the Vivaro also introducing the Opel Vizor front. On the new model, the interior has also been completely redesigned with customizable technology-based infotainment systems Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The range includes the Vivaro Electricwith an autonomy of 350 km and the ability to power other electrical devices. Additionally, a version is available hydrogen fuel cell and two diesel.

New Opel Vivaro, load capacity

The new Opel Vivaro is available in different configurations and sizes, in versions van, double cab and flatbed cab. It can count on a load capacity of up to 6.6 cubic meters and a maximum range of 1.4 tons. Furthermore with a height of approx 1.90 meters, it is also suitable for underground car parks.

New Opel Vivaro, in van, double cab and flatbed versions

Outside the big news is represented by the front, with Opel Vizor which extends seamlessly along the front section of the vehicle, integrating the headlights and the Opel Blitz badge in the centre.

The passenger compartment of the Opel Vivaro has also been renewed to ensure comfort thanks to ergonomic shapes, while the technology-based infotainment systems Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and the 10-inch displays allow professionals to always be connected with their clients, also thanks to the wireless connection for Apple CarPlay And Android Auto.

The passenger compartment of the renewed Vivaro

The van is also equipped with 18 advanced systems of assistance to the driver, including the Dynamic Surround Vision which guarantees a complete view of the surrounding area. The ADAS equipment also includes the Forward Collision Alert and the Lane Keep Assist.

Electric Opel Vivaro, battery and autonomy

The new Opel Vivaro Electric can be equipped with two battery options: 50 kWh or 75 kWhwith a maximum autonomy of up to 350 kilometers (WLTP) for the 75 kWh version. The electric van also benefits from the regenerative braking, adjustable on three levels. Charging can be done quickly using a standard charger 11 kW or about 38-45 minutes (from 5% to 80%) at stations 100 kW fast charging in direct current. The traction battery can power other electrical devices thanks to the “and Power Take-off Unit”eliminating the need for external batteries or generators.

Vivaro Electric has a range of approximately 350 km, with the 75 kWh battery

The Vivaro electric vehicle is powered by a motor 100 kW/136 hp And 260 Nm. The van reaches a maximum speed of 130 km/h and when driving it you can choose between three driving modes: Normal, Eco, Power.

Vivaro also hydrogen and diesel

The new Vivaro is also available in version Hydrogen powered by hydrogen. This fuel cell van It has more than that autonomy 400km (WLTP) and allows rapid refueling of hydrogen in just a few minutes. The Vivaro is also offered with diesel engines high efficiency, with powers ranging between 88 kW/120 hp And 130 kW/177 hp.

Photo New Opel Vivaro

Read also:

👉 Electric Opel Vivaro-e

👉 Opel Vivaro history

👉 OPEL price list 👉 Ads used VIVARO

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK