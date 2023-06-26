Opel change logo with a new interpretation of its iconic symbol of the “Blitz”which will be present on vehicles from 2024. In the new logo, the lightning bolt, known as “Blitz” in German, is strongly associated with theelectricity and is an ideal symbol to represent the commitment of Opel towards electromobility in the modern era.

New Opel logo

In the new Opel logo the design is clearly defined, with the lightning which intertwines with a support ringwhich is located in the center of the compass.

The new Opel “Blitz” logo

Over the next few years, Opel will gradually use the new “Blitz” logo across its product range, with plans to introduce the new look from 2024.

The new logo of the German brand will be visible for the first time at theIAA Mobility Munichscheduled from 7 to 12 September 2023.

What is a logo

A logo is a graphic symbol or brand that represents a company, a brand, a product or a service. It’s a distinctive element and visible which is used to identify and differentiate one entity from others.

The renewed symbol of Opel

Logos are designed to be recognizable and memorable, often combining visual elements, such as shapes, colors and text, to create a unique image. They are used on various corporate communication media, such as websites, products, advertisements, printed materials and much more.

A well designed logo should reflect the identity and values ​​of the company or the brand it represents. It can communicate a feeling of professionalism, creativity, trustworthiness, or other desired attributes.

How is the new Opel Logo VIDEO

Besides the visual aspect, logos can also include symbolic elements or concepts that relate to the business sector or the objectives of the company. In the case of Opel the new symbol looks more and more to the electric-only future of the German brand.

