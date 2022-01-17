It’s an Opel Grandland Hybrid4 the first example that inaugurated the production of the renewed SUV at the Eisenach lines. The Thuringian Lightning plant has started assembling the Sport Utility, the flagship of the German brand’s range. The first example was the Grandland Hybrid4 with Ultimate trim, electric all-wheel drive and a system output of 221 kW / 300 hp. Uwe Hochgeschurtz and Bodo Ramelow, President of Thuringia, were present.

“Packed with innovative technologies, with the Pure Panel, the fully digital driver’s seat, and with a range of extremely efficient engines, including two plug-in hybrid versions, the new Opel Grandland will give us an extra boost”, said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Opel CEO, during the visit to the plant. “I’m looking forward to seeing our new flagship SUV in dealerships in February and in the hands of customers soon after.” Opel’s electrification strategy is also continuing consistently with the new Opel Grandland, which is offered in two plug-in hybrid versions: the system power of Opel Grandland Hybrid is 165 kW / 224 hp; maximum torque is 360 Nm (fuel consumption in the combined WLTP cycle: 1.4-1.3 l / 100 km, CO emissions 2 32-30 g / km; efficiency class A +). Power is sent to the front axle via the smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4 × 4 version features an additional electric motor on the rear axle, which allows a Opel Grandland Hybrid4 to offer a system power of as much as 221 kW / 300 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm.

“We are very happy to see the new Opel Grandland roll off the production line in Eisenach”, underlined Xavier Chéreau, Chairman of the Opel Supervisory Board and Head of Human Resources at Stellantis. “The social dialogue has once again led to constructive solutions, to the full advantage of the competitiveness of this site, an element that becomes even more important in consideration of the profound change that the automotive sector is going through”. J also intervened on the occasionörg Escher, plant manager: “Despite the many limitations due to the pandemic, the whole team has done a fantastic job. With the new Opel Grandland another chapter begins in the beautiful history of this plant. We are happy to build Opel’s flagship SUV with the typical excellent Eisenach quality “.