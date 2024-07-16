The new generation of Opel Grandland was shown to the Italian public for the first time. It did so in the setting of Milan and with a very clear slogan: from idea to reality. Which idea? The one that the Blitz brand has defined Experimentalthe concept car that embodies a good part of the stylistic elements and not only that will then be adopted by the production models. And the new Opel Grandland is in this sense the first production model of the German brand to inherit these elements.

The new Opel Grandland Electric

Let’s start with an absolute novelty regarding the new Opel Grandland: architecture. Yes, because the new C-segment SUV is the first model from the Blitz car manufacturer to be built on the Stellantis Group’s native STLA Medium BEV platform. We still don’t know what the maximum power delivered by the new-generation electric motor hidden under the hood will be, but what we do know is that thanks to the new flat battery pack of up to 98 kWh and energy-saving functions such as the heat pump, the new Grandland Electric will be able to provide zero-emission autonomy in the WLTP cycle. up to about 700 kilometers. As for charging, it takes about 26 minutes to charge the battery from 20% to 80% at a public fast charging station.

Electric, but not only

Before moving on to the highlights of the new Opel Grandland, a clarification on the range: the trim levels, engine specifications and even the price lists will only be known in October (the first deliveries in December), but we know for sure that the 100% electric version will not be the only one available on the market. Opel has in fact decided to flank the Grandland Electric with two electrified variants of different levels: one plug-in hybridcapable of guaranteeing up to approximately 85 kilometres of zero-emission autonomy, and a Hybrid with 48 Volt technology. Broadening the boundaries of reflection even further, the new Grandland is positioned at the top of Opel’s SUV range, above the compact Mokka and the Frontera.

How it changes externally

But how does the Opel Grandland change compared to its predecessor? First of all, in dimensionsas it now measures 4,650 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,660 mm in height, thus boasting an additional 173 mm in length, 19 mm in height and 64 mm in width. But not only obviously. We were talking before about the features inherited from the Experimental concept: in this sense we find on the production version of the new Grandland the 3D Vizor, the illuminated Blitz logo, the Edge Light Technology system and the Intelli-Lux Pixel Matrix HD headlights, to name a few notable elements. Another note of merit: the trunk capacity It comes in at 550 litres as standard, although the standard 40:20:40 folding rear seats can create a load volume of up to 1,641 litres.

Tech cockpit, comfortable seats

A look inside the cockpit too. The physical controls for managing the main functions have been retained in the name of functionalitybut obviously the focus is on technology: in this sense the scene is stolen by the 16″ central display slightly oriented towards the driver, in combination with a large and fully digital instrument panel placed behind the steering wheel and a Head-Up Display. Technology therefore, but also comfort: the AGR ergonomic seats have been confirmed by Opel for this very reason. In addition, rear passengers can enjoy up to 20 mm more legroom than in the outgoing model, while the patented Intelli-Seat function is offered as standard in the front seats.

German DNA

To find out more about power levels, trim range and above all the price list you will need to be a little more patient: we said it at the beginning, October it’s a good month. In the meantime, Opel has not missed an opportunity to reiterate the feeling of “Germanness” embodied by the new Grandland: it is no coincidence that the new C-segment SUV of the Blitz brand was conceived, designed and manufactured in the mother country, in Eisenach to be precise, a choice that underlines the fact that Opel is the only German brand in the Stellantis galaxy. And it is also designed for German customerswhich often find themselves facing the famous Autobahn without speed limits: this is also where Opel’s idea to install FSD suspensions comes from, which adapt automatically to every type of asphalt and driving conditions. It seems to have all the right cards to do well on the market: the wait is now for the prices, autumn will bring important news.