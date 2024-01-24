Opel confirmed the return of the name Frontera in 2024, introducing it on a new all-electric SUV. This model, scheduled to debut later this year, will be the heir to Crossland.

New Opel Frontera

The new Opel Frontera will be a fully electric SUV, featuring one “adventurous” style inspired by the latest evolution of Opel design. This model will also be the first to feature the Redesigned Blitz logo. Like all new models it will be inspired by Experimental concept presented at the last Monaco Motor Show.

The new Frontera will be the first Opel with the redesigned Blitz logo

Initially available as a fully electric vehicle, the Frontera will subsequently be offered in variants thermal and hybrid. As for proportions, the SUV may be slightly larger than the model it replaces. However, no specific details on battery capacity or autonomy have been provided at this time.

Opel Frontera with electric motor

The next Opel Frontera will be based on the platform of the future Citroen C3 Aircrossusing the Smart Car platform shared with the new C3. This platform is designed to accommodate both fully electric and hybrid powertrains, maintaining a economic approach without sacrificing technological features.

The new Frontera will be 100% electric but will also feature petrol and hybrid engines

New Opel electric cars

2024 marks the 125th anniversary of Opel, a key year that will see the company expand its range of electric vehicles, including the launch of the new generation of Grandland, scheduled for the second half of the year. This model will be based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, also shared with the new Peugeot 3008.

The Experimental concept will inspire the Opels of the future

Both models, Frontera and Grandland, will be available with engine options thermal and electricalbut they will also be the last two Opel models to offer an endothermic option. From 2025 onwards Opel plans to introduce 15 electrified models in the market, with the aim of offering at least one electric version for each model by 2024.

Photos of the Opel Experimental concept

Opel Experimental front Lateral Concept Experimental Concept Experimental rear 3/4 Concept Experimental rear 3/4 Goodyear rims and tyres Presentation at the 2023 Monaco Motor Show Presentation at the 2023 Monaco Motor Show Concept Experimental front 3/4 Cockpit Concept Opel Experimental

