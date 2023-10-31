After a thousand announcements and previews at the various car shows still standing, the new Opel Corsa has finally arrived in dealerships. It is more modern, it is more digital and above all it is the electric one on which the German brand focuses a large part of its sales. “The Opel Corsa is our bestseller, a model on the market for 41 years and which has sold more than two million units in Italy – says Federico Scopelliti, Director of the Opel Italia Brand – With this latest generation it is the best-selling electric in its category“.

Motor

Thanks in part to the more powerful engine and the new battery which now guarantees autonomy of 405 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. Very soon – the parent company promises – it will also be the first model of the brand equipped with a 48V hybrid system, which means an all-round offer if you also consider the high-efficiency combustion version.

Prices

Despite the addition of new features and equipment, prices will not change. In Italy the new Opel Corsa Electric is available at a price that it starts from 36,500 euros (turnkey in Italy, IPT and incentives excluded). Those who prefer a traditional engine can order the small bestseller at a price of 19,450 euros (turnkey in Italy, excluding IPT and incentives). In this case the input version of the model is powered by an efficient 55 kW/75 hp petrol engine (fuel consumption in the WLTP3 cycle: 5.4-5.3 l/100 km, CO2 emissions of 120 g/km; both data combined).

Electric version

It is possible to choose between two different engines: the new 115 kW/156 HP version and 405 kilometers of autonomy, or the proven 100 kW/136 HP engine with a maximum autonomy of 357 km. In addition to the normal standard equipment of the model, the electric versions add a digital instrument panel, multimedia radio (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) with color touch screen, automatic climate control, a 7.4 kW on-board charger, the regenerative braking system, a heat pump and 16″ diamond-cut alloy wheels.