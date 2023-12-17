The 136 HP Opel Corsa Electric also remains on the list at 36,500 euros or 149 euros/month, the aesthetic restyling will later also involve the petrol versions

The new Opel Corsa made its debut as a world premiere on the occasion of the 2023 edition of the IAA Mobility in Munich: it presents a renewed design, which includes the characteristic Opel Vizor front at the front and the Corsa writing positioned on the rear tailgate, but the novelty the greatest concerns the electrical components which improve power and autonomy.

The new compact Opel, sales champion in Germany and the United Kingdom in 2021 and 2022, arrived in Italian Opel dealerships last weekend, coinciding with the launch of the advertising campaign with the slogan: “Yes of Corsa”. The claim plays on the similarity with the classic Anglo-Saxon affirmative answer: “Yes, of course”, yes, naturally and launches the car towards an increasingly younger and more concrete audience.

The launch of the restyling is mainly focused on the electric version, which takes advantage of the technological innovations that Stellantis is implementing on all its electric compact cars: a new battery and a new engine.

The new battery has renewed chemistry which, in the same size but also with a slight reduction in weight, increases capacity and efficiency: from 50 to 51 kWh, but above all the autonomy goes from 357 up to 405 kilometres, values ​​measured with the average WLTP cycle.

The engine has been upgraded: from 100 kW-136 HP it rises to 115 kW-156 HP while maintaining the maximum torque of 260 Nm unchanged. Performance thus improves: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h drops from 8″7 to 8″1 while the maximum speed remains limited to 150 km/h. The efficiency of the new battery/engine combination has also reduced the average consumption which drops from 16.1-15.7 kWh/100 km to 14.6-14.2.

Technological innovations: from the renewed dashboard to the new matrix headlights. The fully digital dashboard, based on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Cockpit platform, offers the new infotainment system with a 10″ touch screen. The adaptive, low-beam Intelli-Lux LED matrix headlights, which the Opel Corsa has introduced in the compact segment since 2019, have been further enhanced and now consist of 14 LED elements.

The new Opel Corsa It is equipped with many standard driving assistance systems: from accident alert with automatic emergency braking to pedestrian detection, from the lane keeping system to the tiredness detection system. Other ADAS make driving and maneuvering safer and more relaxed: the offer ranges from the Flank Guard system for side protection to the new high-resolution rear camera with panoramic view.

Driving you can appreciate the differences between the different maps that the electronics offer: Normal for everyday driving, Eco to safeguard autonomy with the greatest possible efficiency, and Sport which puts all the power to the ground for the best driving dynamics . To facilitate overtaking, and not only that, even in Normal, by accelerating fully, it is possible to have all the power.

The price list of the new Opel Corsa Electric offers both electric versions: the 100 kW at 36,500 euros, or the 115, in the richer GS version at 38,650. Interesting installment formulas start from 149 euros for 35 monthly installments with a down payment of 3,100 euros and a final installment of 10,857 euros.

The restyling it also concerns the versions based on the 1.2 liter petrol engine, which will arrive at a later date. It is also expected to be accompanied by the latest Mild Hybrid version with a 48 Volt electric motor integrated into the new dual clutch automatic transmission.

