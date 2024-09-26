The version is coming restyling of the minivan Opel Combo Electricwith new technologies, connectivity solutions and comfort details. The autonomy is over 300 km with a single DC charge up to 100 kW. Externally, the new version features a redesigned frontincorporating the badge Opel Vizor. Inside, the dashboard is fully digital, with 10-inch color touchscreens platform based Snapdragon Cockpit by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc2with connections and wireless charging for smartphones.

New Opel Combo Electric, versions

The electric Combo is available in two lengths: the 120 cm version 4.41 meters offers space for up to 5 people, while the variant 4.76m XL Combo can accommodate up to seven passengers in three rows, with the option to fully configure the second row with three single seats. The car is equipped with a panoramic roof with curtain and a versatile roof gallery. There are 27 storage spaces with a total of 186 litres capacityproviding ample space for travel items or daily necessities.

New Opel Combo Electric Combo Electric charging Opel Combo Electric 7-seater cockpit New Opel Combo Electric dashboard New Opel Combo Electric

The new Combo Electric offers up to 4,000 litres of cargo volume (up to the roof), depending on the seat configuration, providing a practical choice for long journeys or large families. With theseparate access to the cargo area Long objects such as surfboards or similar can be transported via the rear window and the horizontally folding front passenger seat backrest.

Battery and autonomy

The Combo Electric has a range of up to 330 kilometers (WLTP) without the need for recharging, thanks to the implementation of the 50kWh battery in an optimal underlying position for passenger comfort and cargo. Furthermore, thanks to the continuous development of the electric drive system and the efficient heat pumpzero-emission travel is made even more enjoyable.

With an electric motor from 100 kW/136 HP and an immediate maximum torque of 260 Nmthe Combo Electric can reach a maximum speed of 135 km/hCombo drivers can choose between three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Power. Furthermore, with the new system regenerative brakingit is possible to recover energy in three different modes via levers behind the steering wheel to extend the vehicle’s range.

New Opel Combo Electric charging

THE’11 kW Onboard Charger included as standard allows for fast charging of the Combo Electric with alternating currentThe battery can be charged up to 80% in approximately 30 minutes using a rapid charging station 100 kW direct current.

ADAS on the new electric Combo

The new Opel Combo Electric is equipped with up to 18 advanced driver assistance systems ADAS. The Combo is equipped for the first time with the lighting system Intelli-Lux LED Matrixwith 14 LED elements that ensure optimal vision without glare when driving at night.

The interior of the new Combo Electric

Among the ADAS on board there is also the adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function and 180-degree high-resolution rear camera.

Price, how much does the new Combo cost

The price of the new Combo Electric starts at 36.150 euros (turnkey price in Italy excluding IPT).

→ Combo Life Electric 4-door Edition+ L1: €36,150

→ Combo Life Electric 5-door Elegance+ L1: €37,150

→ Combo Life Electric 5-door Edition+ L2: €37,200

→ Combo Life Electric 5-door Elegance+ L2: €38,200

