KDesigning compact class ombis so that they don’t look too hot washed is an art. Opel has always been a bit better at this than the competition, after all, the manufacturer can fall back on almost 60 years of experience. The Kadett Caravan is now called the dynamically oriented Astra Sports Tourer, but recently had to struggle with a design disadvantage, namely the mediocre use of space. This is of course of certain relevance for Kombi customers. Now everything should come together in the best possible way, the new Astra Sports Tourer is planned for summer 2022.

At 4.64 meters in length, the station wagon is significantly longer than the hatchback version, and its wheelbase increases to 2.73 meters. Nevertheless, it is six centimeters shorter than its predecessor and at the same time promises to be able to transport more. Opel gives up to 1634 liters of space for luggage, bulky goods or dogs, and those who choose a plug-in drive have to be less satisfied with the batteries because of the batteries. The loading sill remains at a height of 60 centimeters here and there. Opel emphasizes its variable loading floor as a feature, it should make the use of the luggage compartment particularly flexible.

The design follows the new Rüsselsheim line, the siblings are hard to tell apart at the front. A straight body with a stately C-pillar extends to the rear and ends in a tidy rear. Opel renounces excessive aggressiveness, the lines appear quite harmonious and neat at first glance. Of course, no significant changes are to be expected in the interior; the station wagon is based on the cockpit of its compact counterpart.









At the market launch there will be the plug-in hybrids with 180 hp, the more powerful version with 225 hp will follow a little later. There are also two 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engines and 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel engines in a range from 110 to 130 hp. A manual switch with six gears is standard on board, the more powerful versions can be ordered with eight-speed automatic. Opel has not yet commented on the price. But since the compact model presented in September is on par with its predecessor, we suspect a corresponding orientation for the station wagon as well. That would be around 25,000 euros.