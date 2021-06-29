There new Opel Astra she is on the home straight and like her French cousin Peugeot 308 it will also be available with motor plug-in hybrid. Waiting to see it in its final form, here are the first images of the prototype engaged in the final phase of development test.

Opel engineers led prototypes and development vehicles to the far north to test the new model on the icy roads and the freezing temperatures of the Lapland Swedish. In Germany, on the other hand, they put the cars to the test on the circuits of the Test Center of Dudenhofen and more recently they have carried out validation tests on the roads of the region of Rhine-Main.

At the same time the all-new Opel Astra was also subjected to final tests in EMC laboratory (Electromagnetic compatibility) of Rüsselsheim before receiving marketing approval.

New Opel Astra test in Lapland

In Lapland the new Opel Astra was tested in temperatures of well -30 ° C. The frame experts tackled the slippery surfaces of the bikes lap after lap circuits specially prepared, to continuously optimize the electronically controlled systems they deal with stability, traction and anti-lock braking system.

‘goal: the new Opel Astra must always have a safe and consistent behavior, regardless of the surface, which it is ice, snow, slush or asphalt dry or wet.

Extreme tests at -30 ° C in Lapland for the new Astra

This year, during their stay in Lapland, the Opel frame builders were accompanied by colleagues from the “HVAC” department (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). One of their tasks is to make the passenger compartment warm up quickly. Then they monitored the expulsion of heat on the part of the engine, the coolant, the performance of the heating system and the air flow of the fan, in addition to the heated steering wheel and heating the front and rear seats.

New Opel Astra plug-in hybrid, battery test

Also for the version plug-in hybrid the technicians also carefully examined the timing of lithium-ion battery heating, to make sure that cell performance meets the levels required by electric driving even in the coldest climates.

The lithium battery of the plug-in hybrid version was also tested in the cold of Lapland

New Astra speed test

There are several performances evaluated at the Dudenhofen test center in Germany. The technicians of the competence center of the “ADAS” (Automated Driver Assistance Systems) from Rüsselsheim took advantage of the high-speed oval of the test track and the long straights to fine-tune the innovative technologies of the new Opel Astra, such as the Cruise Control active, the Emergency braking, the Crash Alert and the Rear Cross Traffic Assist.

The pre-production cars used for these tests also had to face the long straight by Dudenhofen. Here, just like every Opel, the next Opel Astra had to prove that it was “highway-proof”. It means that the car must remain controllable at speeds far in excess of 140 km / h and must maintain stability even in the event of sudden braking.

Driving the prototype of the new Opel Astra

After sweating and sweating in the high-speed driving tests, the new Opel Astra cooled off by crossing the water pit characterized by different depths starting from 25 centimeters. Even when pushing a large wave of water forward, the car cannot “inhale” or “swallow” water – the engine, electrical system and all components under the hood must remain perfectly dry.

New Astra extreme development tests

The new Opel Astra could not breathe even after leaving the test circuits. Despite the torture she was subjected to on the oval at high speed, on the handling circuit or in the water hole, Opel engineers also brought the vehicles to the climatic chamber of Dudenhofen. This environmental testing facility evaluates the functionality of vehicles, subsystems and components under extreme conditions. For the next Opel Astra series, the climatic chamber has been set up to test the sealing of the car against dust and sand.

In addition to the climatic chamber, Opel put the cars in one wind tunnel climatic to validate the behavior of the new Opel Astra in different operating conditions. In the climatic wind tunnel, for example, the driving in the queue, uphill and downhill, to check the cooling of the brakes. The engineers were also able to verify whether snow circling in front of the car could block the air vents.

The prototype of the new Opel Astra has undergone extreme development tests

The extreme climatic situations, such as dust, sand or snow, were certainly not foreseen during this phase of the tests. The validation road tests are carried out with prototypes and pre-production cars during the different stages of the development of the new model.

Astra prototype road test

The latest validation road tests of the new Opel Astra, yet disguised, took place in June on the roads of the region of Rhine-Main near Opel’s hometown – and the plant where the car will be produced – of Rüsselsheim. Engineers and managers were sometimes accompanied by journalists.

While development prototypes and pre-production vehicles are being tested in the far north, in Dudenhofen and on the roads of Germany and abroad, other cars are subjected to intensive testing on the test benches and in the Rüsselsheim laboratories.

Testing of the prototype also continued on the road in Germany near Rüsselsheim

There electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), for example, it is checked during all stages of development. In fact, no car can be sold in Europe without having passed the EMC tests during the homologation process. The EMC tests are used to verify that the car’s electronic system is not suffering from interference.

Electromagnetic emissions test

The Opel team tested the water resistance of the new Opel Astra against the electromagnetic emissions in the purpose-built EMC laboratory in Rüsselsheim. While the car is subjected to emissions radiated along a wide frequency range, special elements on the walls “absorb” the transmitted emissions so that they are not reflected inside the chamber.

The camouflaged cockpit of the new Astra prototype

This way engineers can get clean and reliable data. The new model receives the “green light” – and finally the homologation – only when all its systems have proven not to be susceptible to electromagnetic emissions.

New Opel Astra, AutoBild test in Germany VIDEO

Photo prototype of the new Opel Astra

