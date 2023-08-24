Nicaragua canceled this Wednesday the legal personality of the Society of Jesus, with which all their assets will pass into the hands of the State. The decision comes a week after seizing a university on “terrorism” charges.

In a new action against the Catholic Church, a resolution of the Ministry of the Interior (Interior) deprived the Jesuit order of legal personality, arguing that it was in “failure to comply with its obligations”.

The Society of Jesus, to which Pope Francis belongs, is with more than 16,000 members the largest male religious order of the Catholic Church, as indicated on its website.

“We are pastors, teachers and chaplains. We are also doctors, lawyers and astronomers, among many other functions in the Church and in society. In the variety of our ministries, we attend to the whole person: body, mind and soul. And especially in our education ministries, we seek to nurture ‘men and women for others,'” according to the Company’s website.

(Also read: In the Darién jungle, they find a woman with a broken leg, she was abandoned by her son)

The government’s reasons for seizing assets

The resolution says that the Jesuits did not report their financial statements between 2020 and 2022nor the details of income and expenses, in addition to the fact that “they had their board of directors expired since March 27, 2020.”

The government of President Daniel Ortega maintains a conflictive relationship with the Catholic Church and various religious have been ordered to leave the country or have been charged in court.

The resolution signed by Minister María Amelia Coronel Kinloch and published in the official newspaper La Gaceta, indicates that with breaches of the law, the leadership of the Society of Jesus “obstructs control and surveillance” by the authorities.

With the attack against the Jesuits they also destroy the Fe y Alegría schools and the Central America and Loyola schools. Thousands of students. The Sandinista dictatorship wants all children and young people to study in their indoctrination centers. 1/2 https://t.co/m3n15BJoXD — Douglas Castro (@doucastroq) August 23, 2023

Besides, affirms that the religious order does not promote “transparency policies in the control and management of the association” nor of their review by the authorities.

A week ago, the Jesuit Central American University (UCA) suspended its activities after a court in Managua He ordered the confiscation of her assets and funds, after accusing her of being a “center of terrorism.”

(You may be interested: Chaos in Argentina due to a wave of looting in stores: why does the Government blame Milei?)

At least two paid schools in Managua, the Loyola and the Central America, were run by the Society of Jesus, the same order to which Pope Francis belongs. In addition, the Jesuits operated several free or low-cost schools in the country.

The movable and immovable property of the order passes into the hands of the State in accordance with the regulations of Law 1115, that regulates the operation of the associations, according to the resolution.

A week ago, the government confiscated the facilities of the Central American University (UCA).

The Jesuit order had legal personality since 1995 and was registered as a non-profit association in the Ministry of the Interior. Last Saturday, judicial and police agents evicted six priests of the Society of Jesus from a residence next to the university in order to confiscate the property.

(Keep reading: Why do Republicans think extreme heat is unrelated to the climate crisis?)

After the confiscation of the UCA, the National Council of Universities (CNU), the governing organization of Nicaraguan universities, canceled its authorization to operate and decided to create a state university to function in its place.

The ministry also canceled the legal personality of the UCA, founded in 1960, in whose facilities the CNU swore in on Friday the authorities of the new Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro National University.

*With AFP and EFE