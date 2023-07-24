Last weekend the 2023 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, being an event that has been liked by all audiences, since news from the world of cinema, animation, video games and little else were released. Within everything includes the anime, with new news about the live action of One Piece.

To celebrate that this show is about to premiere on streaming, a new trailer has been revealed in which we see how their characters are going to look, showing the biggest doubt on the part of fans, and that is the aspect of the special battle moves. Which is confirmed when seeing the gomu submachine gun of luffy.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that the main cast is shown to be in better shape, ready to show that something worth remembering can be brought to the screen, more than anything around how special the fans can be. To this is added that the leading actor, Inaki Godoythey have included him on the cover of the most recent V-jump in Japan.

Remember that the live action of one piece the next one opens August 31 on Netflix.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated projects for this year, especially since supposedly the author of the work has been supervising every detail. We’ll see next month if it’s worth it.