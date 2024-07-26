Since last year it was revealed that One Piece is already in its final story arcs, as Luffy and his companions have managed to defeat the toughest enemies such as Kaidoin addition to acquiring the power of the Gear 5 which is considered one of the strongest in that universe. With this in mind, the author is finally revealing many mysteries of the franchise, including answers that were thought to never have an explanation but that now make sense.

In the most recent chapter we have seen an interesting fight in which we see the protagonist team up with Bonneyfight that the Gorosei Jay Garcia has not made it easy for them, but they need to win in order to get out of the island known as Egghead alive. And within the data that the scientist reveals Vegapunkthere is talk of certain races with great power that the government has persecuted for years, including those who have the way to decipher the hieroglyphics of the mystery of the empty century.

Within the information that he found there is something very peculiar, where it is stated that the destiny of the world will be in the hands of whoever finds it. One Piecesince it is about something much more than gold and riches, it is something that can totally change the perception of humanity. He also comments that Gold Roger would have planned everything, and would have made history go so that the successor of Joy Boy solve the mystery to free the world from world orders painted as tyranny.

This statement causes the characters to express different phases on their faces, indicating that some are worried about what might happen to them if they continue on their path, and others like Luffy excited for the adventure, and especially because he will eventually see Shanks, his role model and the one who promised to return the Straw Hat. In fact, it is still a mystery who the final enemy will be, since there are still formidable enemies to defeat.

Via: 3DJ