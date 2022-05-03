Home page politics

People demonstrate for abortion rights in Foley Square, New York. © Jason Decrow/AP/dpa

In the US, the liberal abortion law could be on the verge of an end – this implies a leaked Supreme Court document. Conservatively governed states already want to create facts.

WASHINGTON – Amid the heated debate over abortion rights in the US, the governor of Oklahoma has signed legislation drastically tightening regulations in the state.

Governor Kevin Stitt wrote on Twitter to justify that the four million people in his state are overwhelmingly in favor of protecting unborn life.

Oklahoma’s “heartbeat law” is similar to a highly controversial Texas law. It bans abortions once a doctor can determine the heartbeat of an embryo or fetus. This can be after around six weeks if some women do not yet know that they are pregnant. The law also allows civil lawsuits against those who perform or knowingly assist women in having an abortion.

On Monday evening, the magazine “Politico” published the draft of a ruling by the US Supreme Court, according to which the country’s liberal abortion law is to be overturned. The document sparked outrage in the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden and in liberal sections of the population. The Supreme Court emphasized that this was not a final decision. A final decision from the court is expected within the next two months.

Conservative politicians have long attempted to dismiss the Roe v. Wade confessed to overturning the 1973 landmark ruling. Several Republican-governed states have tightened abortion laws in hopes they will stand up in the Supreme Court. There is no national law that allows or prohibits abortion. Based on the Roe v. Wade ruling, abortions are allowed in the US at least until the fetus is viable – today about 24 weeks.

Protests in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn its 1973 landmark ruling on abortion. © Jose Luis Magana/FR159526 AP/dpa

Biden’s Democrats wrote in an email to supporters that the congressional elections in November are also about abortion rights. The party solicited donations. “We will fight back with everything we have to ensure Republicans stand accountable for their party’s relentless attacks, but we cannot do this without you,” the letter said. According to polls, the majority of Democrats in the House and Senate could be at risk.

Thousands of people demonstrate

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signed a law last month that would make performing an abortion in Oklahoma punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 (€92,000). Exceptions should only apply if the life of the expectant mother is in acute danger due to the pregnancy. The proposed penalties do not threaten the pregnant women, but the medical staff who perform abortions. According to US media reports, critics are taking legal action against both laws in Oklahoma.

Thousands of people demonstrated in the US metropolis of New York on Tuesday against the potentially drastic restrictions on abortion rights. Posters read, among other things, “Misogyny kills more people than abortion” or “Stop the war against women”. There were also protests in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Abortion rights have been the subject of heated debates in the United States. dpa