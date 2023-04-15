Production capacity will be 80,000 barrels per day; Peak production is expected for 2026

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, visited the platform ship Anita Garibaldi on Friday (April 14, 2023). The floating production, storage and transfer unit is in the process of being finalized at Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz, in Espírito Santo.

The platform ship is expected to leave the shipyard in the coming weeks and start production in the second half of this year.

The new platform has a daily production capacity of up to 80,000 bpd (barrels of oil) and can process up to 7 million m³ of gas/day. Petrobras considers it strategic for the Campos Basin Renovation Plan, in the north of the state of Rio de Janeiro, aimed at revitalizing mature assets operated by the company in the region.

Prates spoke of the importance of revitalizing the Marlim field for the company’s objectives. “Marlim is an icon of the giant post-salt fields and the completion of the work on the platform ship Anita Garibaldi further reiterates the prominence given by Petrobras to the asset and other projects in the Campos Basin“, he said.

“After more than 3 decades of the 1st oil in the field, we are close to inaugurating a robust revitalization project in Marlim, which will also include a mega operation to decommission platforms and facilities. All this work will further qualify Petrobras, reinforcing the relevance of the Campos Basin in Petrobras’ portfolio.”

REVITALIZATION

Together with the Anna Nery floating unit, the Anita Garibaldi makes up the Marlim and Voador Fields Revitalization Project. The two new platforms have the capacity to produce, together, up to 150,000 bpd, and replace the 10 units that produced these fields.

The Anita Garibaldi platform vessel will be connected to 43 wells, with peak production expected for 2026, and will produce oil from the Marlim and Voador post-salt reservoirs and the Brava pre-salt reservoir.

Prates reinforced the importance of Espírito Santo in Petrobras’ strategy and asset portfolio. The 2023-2027 Strategic Plan provides for the start-up of 36 wells, the drilling of five exploratory wells, the acquisition of reservoir data and the start-up of FPSO production (acronym in English for floating production, storage and transfer unit) Maria Quitéria in the integrated project of Parque das Baleias, in 2024.

“We need to recover Petrobras’ connection with Espírito Santo’s vocation for maritime and rail logistics, and also revisit the use of the Vitória headquarters building for exploratory data processing activities, core and sample storage, interpretation and geology work and geophysics”, declared Prates.

With information from Brazil Agency.