Oil calls oil. This is what seems to be happening in Norway, where the company Equinor has reported a new discovery of crude oil and gas in the North Sea. This new discovery is small in relative terms, but the company highlights that it is “interesting” and that it will give rise to more intensive future exploration, taking advantage of the synergies generated by having part of the infrastructure necessary to carry out these operations there. The Norwegian firm’s experts believe that more oil and gas could be found in the area, which would make the operations carried out to date profitable with healthy margins. Norway is the largest oil producer in Europewith a daily pumping of around 1.8 million barrels. However, the depletion of its most important deposits has begun to erode its production capacity, which is why these discoveries are of great importance for the country.

However, the statement indicates that Equinor has discovered a deposit 17 kilometers west of the Troll depositin the North Sea, several kilometers offshore from the tourist city of Bergen, considered one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. It is estimated to contain between 2 and 12 million barrels of oil equivalent. The field contains both oil and gasaccording to the giant Equinor has revealed in its statement.

The preliminary name of this new field is Ringand and it has raised expectations in the oil company because it is the second discovery in a short time in the area. The previous discovery occurred in November of this year and it is estimated that it could hold just over 17 million barrels of oil equivalent. Between both discoveries, the firm believes that synergies could be created so that crude oil from this area is commercially viable.

Small but promising

“It is a small discovery, but in an interesting area that we plan to continue exploring with a lot of existing infrastructure. If more discoveries are made, it may be relevant to combine them to ensure good utilization of resources and the best possible economics,” says Geir Sortveit, vice president Equinor Senior Exploration and Production West on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The well was drilled by the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. The primary exploration objective of the well was to test for oil in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks in the Ness, Etive and Oseberg formations. The secondary exploration objective was to test for oil in Jurassic reservoir rocks Lower in the Cook Formation. The technical data revealed by the firm indicate that, on the one hand, a 112 meter gas column in the Ness, Etive and Oseberg formations, as well as a 16-meter oil column in the Oseberg Formation. 14 meters of poor quality sandstone reservoir have been found in the Ness Formation and 46 meters of sandstone reservoir in the Etive and Oseberg formations, with poor to moderate quality. Additionally, another 13-meter gas column has been found in sandstone with moderate reservoir quality in the Drake Formation.

Next to the Troll site

These discoveries have been made next to the Troll field (which is one of the key pieces of Norwegian oil and gas and deserves its own explanation), one of the most important in Norway. The Troll site, which hosts around 40% of the total gas reserves of the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) is the fundamental pillar of Norwegian gas production. Located in the northern North Sea, about 65 kilometers west of Kollsnes, very close to Bergen, Troll is not only a gas giant, but also one of the largest oil fields in the region. In 2002 (at its peak), its oil production exceeded 400,000 barrels per day, consolidating its relevance on the world energy map.

The site extends across blocks 31/2, 31/3, 31/5 and 31/6, with the main structures of Troll East and Troll West. Operated by Equinor, which manages the Troll A, B and C platforms and onshore pipelines, and with Gassco as operator of the gas processing plant at Kollsnes, Troll represents an example of efficiency and technological advancement. Its immense gas reservoirs, located 1,400 meters below sea level, have an estimated useful life of at least 70 years, ensuring a stable long-term supply.

City of Bergen, Norway. Photo from iStock.

Discovered in 1979 under the management of Norske Shell, Troll was declared commercial in 1983, marking the beginning of a strategic development for Norway. The neighboring blocks, later awarded to Statoil (now Equinor), Norsk Hydro and Saga Petroleum, were unified in 1985 to allow more efficient exploitation of the field. Since then, Troll has evolved as an emblem of innovation in the energy industry, introducing technologies such as the Troll A platform, the tallest structure ever moved by humans on the Earth’s surface, according to public information from the Equinor company.

Gas production at Troll is centered on the Troll A platform and the processing plant at Kollsnes. The processing facilities were originally going to be located offshore, but were moved onshore, allowing a simpler, less staffed platform to be designed. This platform, a pioneer in receiving energy from the coasthas advanced compressors that, powered by land energy, eliminate emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, standing out as a model of sustainability in the sector.

The backbone of Norway

In 2021, Troll marked a new milestone with the commissioning of the Troll West gas dome through eight subsea wells connected to Troll A, increasing its gas production by 347 billion standard cubic meters. This project further reinforces its role as the backbone of Norwegian energy and its impact on global markets.

Regarding oil, the Troll B and Troll C platforms manage the extraction of the thin layers oil deposits, which range between 11 and 26 meters thick. These floating platforms, equipped with advanced drilling technology, have enabled oil to be recovered from exceptionally thin layers, highlighting Norway’s technological ability to overcome geological challenges.

In addition, fields such as Fram, Fram H-North and Byrding are connected by subsea facilities to the Troll C platform, where oil streams are processed. These developments underline Troll’s ability to adapt to changing energy demands, establishing itself as a symbol of innovation, sustainability and excellence in hydrocarbon production. This field not only defines Norway’s energy wealth, but also positions the country as a global leader in the transition to a more efficient and responsible energy future.