NVIDIA graphics cards are the most popular today, as well as one of the most demanded video game-related products of the moment. Along with speculation, component shortage has affected its production and distribution, although fortunately the company has announced the arrival of more stock on a regular basis to countries such as Spain.

In such announcement there was talk of discounts on graphics cards for the coming weeks, and the truth is that they are already available in stores. Several models GeForce RTX 30-seriesthe most advanced range of NVIDIA graphics cards with Ampere architecture, receive discounts of almost 20% compared to the current marked price.

GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs feature RT and Tensor cores, capable of taking advantage of some of the most popular technologies from new releases, such as the ray tracing and DLSS. Despite the benefits of its graphics cards, in recent months NVIDIA has received consumer reviews due to sales aimed at cryptomining, which have left a large number of PC players without the possibility of buying.

