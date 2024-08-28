We are in a very enjoyable time for the video game industry, given that there is no time left until the big releases of the end of the year arrive, with very ambitious products that come as Astro Bot, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and many more. But while those dates arrive it may be ideal to buy products from the backlog in the different digital stores, and who is currently offering good deals is PlayStation.

The campaign called “Obsession with offers” has just been announced, which aims to offer users many of the most acclaimed or indie titles at prices that are worth spending, and among the most striking names are Death Stranding, God of War, Gravity Rush, The Last of Us Part I and some more that are not to be missed. Prices are varied and range from 80% down, so it is necessary to take a stroll around the store.

Here is the list with the most relevant:

It is worth mentioning that the list above is not complete, as there are also more games to discover in the obsession with offers such as Grand Theft Auto V in its version for PS5the various expansions ofe Destiny 2, Skull & Bones, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. So, we highly recommend checking out the full list so you don’t miss out on these experiences that are worth playing, whether it’s a single-player or online multiplayer title.

From this moment until the September 11th The sale will be active, so explore the PlayStation Store online.

Via: Release

Author’s note: I would like to know if the price of Gravity Rush Remastered has dropped significantly, since at this point it is no longer feasible to get the physical version, as it costs a fortune.