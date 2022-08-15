Once again, the eShop of the switch It has a series of discounts that all fans should not miss. However, at this time, the rebates are only available for the United States region. Fortunately, changing this aspect is not as complicated as one might think.

To change the region you have to enter Settings in the console. Next, look for the System option, and select the option you want. It is important to mention that you need another profile to do this. In this way, you can enjoy the following offers:

-The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $39.99 (33%)

-Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $39.99 (33%)

-Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $39.99 USD (33%)

-Super Mario Party – $39.99 USD (33%)

-Mario Golf: Super Rush – $39.99 (33%)

-Miitopia – $39.99 USD (20%)

-Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Mario Set – $59.99 USD (40%)

-Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – Luigi Set – $59.99 USD (40%)

-Monster Hunter Rise – $30.59 (49%)

-MONSTER HUNTER RISE Deluxe Edition – $35.69 USD (49%)

-Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – $29.99 USD (50%)

-Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition – $34.99 USD (50%)

-Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $11.99 USD (70%)

-Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.99 (75%)

-Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure – $7.49 USD (50%)

-Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Ultra Challenge Pack – $3.49 USD (50%)

-Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass – $9.99 dollars (50%)

Along with this list, the eShop also has endless discounts on indie, AAA and all kinds of titles. On related topics, a fire was reported at the Nintendo offices. Similarly, the production of the Switch in 2023 will be uncertain.

Via: go nintendo