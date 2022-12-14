RPG adventure fans should be happy today as a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II, a video game revealed this year that will serve as a sequel to the title seen a few years ago. Since its revelation, not much has been mentioned about it, but now there is much more interesting information to consider.

This is the information that Square Enix shared about the new character known as Throne Anguis:

Your name is Throné Anguis, and you are a thief. Your story begins in an exciting city in the Brightlands. You are a member of the Blacksnakes, a guild of thieves that controls the city from the shadows. Your job is to steal… and clean up. “Not again… Not this stench. Every time I breathe it in, I feel like my lungs are rotting… The stench of blood.” Determined to escape the cycle of bloodshed, you embark on a journey in search of the keys to your freedom…

Remember that the game launches on February 24 for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it will be one of the most anticipated games for RPG lovers for the next year, the truth looks to be superior to its predecessor. The best thing is that it doesn’t take that long for it to come out.