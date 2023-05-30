A group of scientists discovered on one of Saturn’s moons a powerful jet of water vapor being expelled several miles in spaceprobably the product of a gigantic geyser.

The observations that allowed us to discover this peculiar characteristic in an icy moon of Saturn were carried out by the NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in November 2023 and the results obtained were recently revealed at a conference held at the Space Telescope Science Institute in BaltimoreUSA.

According to the scientific journal Nature, during the conference, the planetary astronomer from the Goddars Space Flight Center of the Nasa, Sea Faggi, considered the watery plume observed on Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus to be “enormous.”

Although it was already known about this phenomenon present in the moon enceladus, a bright natural satellite about 500 kilometers wide. The tools of the James Web Space Telescope allowed us to determine that these jets that are produced by the geysers are much larger than previously believed, even more than the width of the moon itself.

These watery explosions from Saturn’s moon Enceladus were first discovered in 2005 following an observation by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft that identified icy particles being ejected through lunar cracks called “tiger stripes”. These explosions are so strong that they form one of Saturn’s rings as revealed by NASA.

Among the main components of these icy jets are methane, carbon dioxide, ammonia, organic molecules and other chemical components essential for life.

Water is another possible piece of the components ejected by Enceladus, since its crust is covered by a thick layer of ice and measurements made by various observatories suggest that there is a huge ocean inside. These data have led scientists to believe that the jets of water detected by James Webb and Cassini are coming from hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor.