starwars continues to celebrate his day, and as a gift to fans, he has released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, which includes a first look (and sounds) of Darth Vader, played by Hayden Christensen.

Less than a month before its premiere scheduled for May 27, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan will finally be seen facing each other from the end of “Star Wats Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2”, premiere: where to buy tickets and how to see the film?

Ewan McGregor would have confirmed that The Clone Wars will appear in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series. Photo: Fandom.

What will “Obi-Wan Kenobi” be about?

The story will be set 10 years after “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”. After several decades, the series will tell what happened to Obi-Wan after Order 66 that executed all the Jedi.

Obi-Wan is ready to conquer Disney Plus. Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

New trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Although Darth Vader will not appear explicitly until the premiere of the series, the new trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” has been able to briefly show us the characteristic breathing of the villain played by Hayden Christensen.

Also, the song “Duel of fates” that can be heard would indicate that Darth Maul could be present. You can watch the full video below.

New image shows Obi-Wan and Darth Vader

In addition to the new trailer, the official Disney Plus networks revealed a new promotional poster showing Obi-Wan alongside Darth Vader.

New poster of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. Photo: Disney Plus

Cast of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Joining McGregor and Christensen are Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is directed by Deborah Chow and written by Joby Harold.