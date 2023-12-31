From A to E: The Nutri-Score is emblazoned on many foods like a school grade for nutritional value. A new version will apply from 2024. A conversation with one of the developers, nutritionist Serge Hercberg.

In the future, ready-made foods such as potato chips will be assessed more strictly by Nutri-Score. Image: Picture Alliance

Mr. Hercberg, we have had the Nutri-Score for food since 2020. You helped develop it as scientists. How does it work?

The Nutri-Score is calculated by an algorithm. Points are awarded based on a nutritional table for 100 grams of a product and the list of ingredients. Ingredients that are considered harmful to health if consumed in excess – such as sugar, salt, saturated fatty acids and sweeteners in drinks – are classified as unfavorable. For example, fiber, proteins, fruit, vegetables, legumes or olive oil are positively included. These points are then offset. This is how the final grade is obtained.