You know what looks good next to the Cayenne’s Nürburgring record? Another record. Apparently Porsche didn’t feel like waiting for a new GT2 RS (if it comes at all), so they grabbed one from the previous generation. To make it a little faster than before, they mounted a Manthey Performance Kit. The new lap time is 6 minutes and 43.3 seconds, which is almost four seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG Black Series.

What record is it exactly?

The new Nürburgring record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS will become a point of discussion. In 2018, Porsche also set a bloody fast time with the GT2 RS MR and then took the record for the fastest modified car. Now, again with a modified car, they suddenly take the record for fastest production car. Probably because the stuff from Manthey Racing can now be ordered from Porsche, and therefore count as factory options.

The Manthey Performance Kit

The Performance Kit is currently only available to order as a complete package, but Porsche is considering selling individual parts. The package consists of new parts for the front spoiler, a carbon fiber underbody, a new rear spoiler, a modified diffuser and aerodynamic covers on the rims. The result is 21 kilos of extra downforce on the nose and 107 kilos of extra downforce on the rear at 200 km/h.

In addition, there are adjustable dampers, special racing brake pads, steel brake hoses and magnesium wheels that save a total of 11.4 kilos in weight. There is also a water tank on board so that the capacity of the intercoolers increases by 9 liters. Racing hero Lars Kern tossed the Porsche 911 GT2 MR across the Ring at an insane pace. Judge for yourself: a new production car record or is this a modified car? In any case, it is unbelievably fast.

New Nürburgring record Porsche 911 GT2 RS