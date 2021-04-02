It was, and the final score makes it clear (94-101) a tough game, with a playoff scent, with everyone’s desire to win (the real ones). They are two teams, Clippers and Nuggets, who have fresh their duel in the bubble, when the Rockies raised a seemingly impossible 3-1 based on heroic comebacks every 48 hours. But there is more: it’s two teams going for the ring, in a hysterical position war in the West, the one that goes beyond Jazz and Suns, the first in the lead: now 32-18 the Clippers, 30-18 Lakers and Nuggets, 29-18 Trail Blazers. Then, far behind, the Mavericks and Spurs. So between the third and the sixth (the last to get rid of the play in) there is a game and a half, with the Lakers crushed by the absences of LeBron and Anthony Davis and the Nuggets turning into a shredder that aims very, very high.

It is, above all, the transfer by Aaron Gordon, of course. The daring, the to go for it to which they have resisted other times in Denver. An ordeal that puts Michael Malone’s team among the contenders really to the ring. In that lot, obviously, there are also the Clippers, who recovered Paul George (with a minute restriction) but are still without Patrick Beverley or Serge Ibaka. The particular duel, in case there are finally ties, remains 1-1 in the absence of a third confrontation, in a month (May 3).

The Clippers came in an excellent moment, brilliant against the Sixers and Bucks, and they have been beaten against the Magic, in an incomprehensible ending, and against some Nuggets that were far superior … but those who squeezed well in the end. In fact, and after making the rubber for almost the whole game (12-25, 38-53, 55-71, 72-84 …) those of Tyronn Lue left four minutes of the last quarter without scoring their rival and led the game , with a partial of 13-3, until 83-84. There, with six minutes to play, Kawhi (bad end of the game) missed a shot that seemed inside and that frustrated culmination of the comeback was followed by five points from the Nuggets (83-89) and the appearance, surgical as so many times by Jamal Murray, who the Clippers had controlled by switching defenders on him in the second half. The point guard scored two checkmate-scented baskets and finished with 23 points.

For the Clippers there remains the feeling of inferiority but also the ability to compete and rebuild, without Ibaka and with Paul George still rusty (17 + 8 + 5). A few excellent minutes from Terance Mann (18 points, 6 rebounds) pushed in the comeback attempt by a team that during the entire central stretch of the match lived by Kawhi Leonard (24 + 12 + 4, tired in the last attacks) to prevent some Nuggets from escaping definitively that seemed with a couple of more gears.

Because, there is the point, if you don’t take these Nuggets seriously (seriously) you can be in for a good surprise in the spring. It is 3-0 since the arrival of Aaron Gordon. AND the new quintet (Murray, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr, Nikola Jokic) has a net rating in those games (64 minutes together) of +37.9. The defense is much more lively, without a bulldog like Gary Harris on the outside but with more wingspan, the ability to change and adjust and arms everywhere. Barton takes advantage of his physique, Porter Jr tries more than before and Gordon contributes what the departure of Jerami Grant left to owe … and surely more. He has been seen against rivals such as Ben Simmons and a Kawhi who made him sweat with good.

Gordon seemed like an ideal player for these Nuggets and he is showing that he is with an instant, natural fit. The missing piece in the puzzle. Muscle and versatility in defense and intelligence and mobility in attack, where he seems happy in a system that exploits his virtues and that is the antithesis of the attacks suffered and static that happened before his eyes in Orlando Magic. An electrical connection right now connects to a quintet where everyone has scored in double figures in two of those last three wins, and in which each attack seems to end with an easy basket under the rim or a released triple. Gordon, tremendous, finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Barton had 19 points, Porter 20 and Jokic, demanded by the Clippers’ physique, 14 with 7 rebounds and 7 assists (and no free throws, an issue that can be talked about in the playoffs). An absolute elite unit to be joined by Monte Morris, about to return, from a bench where they do what they can Paul Millsap and Facundo Campazzo, who finished with 3 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists and who suffered in defense but fought and contributed as always, for all the corners where you can do it.

Malone says that the team has “rejuvenated” and that there is a “new excitement” that is perceived in the locker room since the arrival of an Aaron Gordon who sends a clear message: “We can go as far as we want, the only limit is the sky.” And watching these Nuggets play, it is hard to distract him from reason. Beware of them.