With the new timetable, there are still two intercity trains and sprinters per hour during off-peak hours, evenings and weekends. Fewer intercity trains are also running during rush hour on Fridays. The NS is doing this because of the staff shortages that the rail company is struggling with. In contrast to the decrease in trains, NS is making a third of the trains longer. Part of the new timetable has been gradually implemented since September.

At the same time as the reduced timetable comes into effect, travelers will be able to use the Hanze line again from Sunday, which has been in existence for ten years this month. At the beginning of September, an overhead line of the line, which connects Lelystad with Zwolle, was hit by a high-voltage cable. Cables and switches burned through, among other things. The damage has now been repaired and the route is usable again.