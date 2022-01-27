Netflix premieres original content in different formats and genres. On this occasion, from the ¡Qué drama!

Mother for Rent on Netflix

The novel will be released in February 2022 and will feature the participation of the actress Shani Lozano as the protagonist.

surrogate mother It will tell the story of a young indigenous woman who offers her surrogacy services to a powerful family. Time will pass and she will discover the truth of her pregnancy. The Netflix novel will address the issue of motherhood with a different look from the protagonist, who will also live a romance full of contradictions in a society full of prejudice.

Shany Lozano, protagonist of Surrogate Mother. Photo: Netflix

Pálpito: release date on Netflix

Another of the novels that confirmed its release date was Netflix hunchwhich will be available to subscribers on April 6.

The Colombian production will narrate the story of Simón’s wife, who, after being murdered, has her heart removed to be transplanted into Camila, the partner of a millionaire man.

Starring Ana Lucía Domínguez, Michel Brown and Sebastián Martinez, Pálpito will develop a strong crossroads between Simón, who is looking for the person responsible for his wife’s death and begins to have feelings for the person who survived thanks to his wife’s operation.

Ana Lucía Domínguez and Michel Brown from Pálpito. Photo: Netflix

Who killed Sarah? Season 3

When we thought we knew who had planned Sara’s death, everything changes in the final scene of the second season when Nicandro mentions that it was not Marifer but “us” who killed her. Who is behind the truth? Who really killed Sara?

This production that captured the attention of the audience will arrive on Netflix on June 1, 2022 and will feature the participation of actors Rebecca Jones and Jean Reno.

First images of Who killed Sara? Season 3. Photo: Netflix

Other novels that will arrive on Netflix this 2022 are:

Where There Was Fire on Netflix

After the success of “Who Killed Sara”, José Ignacio Valenzuela “El Chascas” presents his new production leading the charge of Donde hay fuego, which will be a novel that will honor those who “expose their lives to save us”.

Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Iván Amozurrutia, Antonio Sotillo, Polo Morín, Daniel Gama, Humberto Busto, Oka Giner, Plutarco Haza and Esmeralda Pimentel, among others, will recount various anecdotes inside and outside a fire station.

First image of Where There Was Fire. Photo: Netflix

Triad on Netflix

Maite Perroni, David Chocarro, Ofelia Medina, Nuria Bages, Flavio Medina, Ana Layevska, Rodrigo Cachero, Daniella Valdez, and Aldo Gallardo come together in Triada to tell one of the most surprising novel stories.

This new project will immerse the characters in their own past, to unravel, one by one, the secrets of their lives.

Maite Perroni tells what her relationship with her RBD colleagues was like. Photo: Instgaram

Rebel, season 2 confirmed for 2022

After the first season was a big surprise for the audience that fondly remembers the Argentine and Mexican versions, Netflix announced the second season of Rebelde, which will arrive sometime in 2022.

The new story will unfold alongside the entry of Okane, a new student played by the Mexican musician, singer and producer Saak, who will set the EWS on fire.