ZEruya Shalev is sitting at her desk at home in Haifa and looking at the camera. Next to her is a whole pile of notebooks, she holds them up to show them, opens them to reveal the notes she has all made while working on her new novel: “Fate”. She often wrote for twelve to fourteen hours in a row, not infrequently at night, in order to finish this book, which demanded a lot from her. In the end, she was terrified that she might die of Corona before the book was finished. “But I’m still alive,” she says, laughing exhausted, even if “everything is burning and crying inside of me” in view of what is a reality out on the streets of Haifa as we speak. Where, since everyone was vaccinated, “two weeks ago everyone was sitting outside in the cafes and restaurants, Jewish and Arab families together and mixed up”.

Julia Encke Responsible editor for the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

There is a scene in “Fate” in which Shalev’s main character Atara looks at her cell phone and scrolls through the news, worried. “Lately she has had the feeling that she has already given up the state and is only living her Haifa city life, the life of the only city in Israel that tries to realize the vision of living together, an almost romantic fantasy that had bewitched her when she moved here from Jerusalem, and she still occasionally inspires hope. But the news she’s reading now doesn’t offer much hope, ”it says. Because the novel not only tells of fatal entanglement and complexity; about how everything relates to everything, but also the story of a disillusionment associated with the Land of Israel. That makes the book highly topical – but at the same time different from the previous novels by Zeruya Shalev.

United against Germany

“Fate” is Shalev’s first Israel novel, which doesn’t mean that the others weren’t. “Love life”, “man and woman” or “late family”, however, told universal stories and of Israel more indirectly, of the country’s conflicts in hints and metaphors. They were primarily about the obsessions of the characters, which always went with an obsession of the form. Shalev’s long cascading sentences often filled far more than one page and, in a radical subjectivity, brought events, memories, dialogues and phantasms together in a tableau of perceived simultaneity. Now the syntax artist’s sentences are suddenly no longer that long, as if there was no longer even a chance to get lost in something.

And the history of the country comes into play, more precisely: the “fighters for the freedom of Israel”, the “Lechi”, a Zionist underground military organization in Palestine during the British mandate, whose terrorist attacks were directed against the British mandate rule over Palestine and which, even after the beginning of World War II, was not ready to stop this fight in order to fight against Germany in unity. After 1945 they carried out attacks on British military and police facilities. She was also responsible for the murder of UN mediator Count Folke Bernadotte in September 1948. After the state was founded in 1948, the Lechi was banned.