D.he literature has its own sociability, but rules of courtesy also apply to authors and readers. Let us assume that the author is a host who leads through his house: Then there are corners that he likes to show the reader, others that he conceals – or that have to be shown precisely because they are pretty dirty. There are laws of lingering, the duration corresponds to what is shown; these rules are different from those in philosophy, for example, where you have all the time in the world. In the literature, rules of aesthetics and social behavior are linked: What is annoying because of excess length displeases the taste. In other words: chatterboxes are twice frowned upon, ethically and aesthetically.

The new novel by Pascal Mercier (bourgeois Peter Bieri, philosophy professor em.) Is called “The Weight of Words” and is deeply impolite. Nothing could be further from his hero: Simon Leyland looks like an eccentric, but arch-decent man, just the transfer of a British man. The sixty-one-year-old translator is in a strange position: in the summer he still believed he had a brain tumor and sold the Triester Verlag, which his ex-wife Livia had given him eleven years earlier.

Against social rules

Then – after eleven weeks of fear of death – he found out that someone had attributed to him the pictures and illness of someone else. He is currently in London, where he is rearranging his life in an inherited house. The feelings mix: the review of the terrible period, which in turn contains a thoughtful and verbose life balance, turns into the new beginning in London, including a trip to Trieste, Milan and Padua. After the publisher’s sale, Leyland faces a lot of money and few projects. The half year of the novel is used for his reorientation, including the discovery of his writing vocation.



Pascal Mercier: “The weight of words”. Novel.

:



Mercier designs a beautiful microcosm around his hero. There are Leyland’s children Sophia and Sidney, prospective doctors and prospective lawyers, who are leaving the “white” and “black caste” to give their lives a new direction. Then there is Andrej Kuzmín, a former Russian prisoner (manslaughter out of passion) and translator, with Leyland’s neighbor Kenneth Burke, a former pharmacist who illegally supplied the poor with medicines, with Pat Kilroy, an Irish waiter who loves poetry, with Francesca Marchese A very rich author who did not publish a laboriously written novel, with Paolo Michelis a poor author and assistant teacher – and many more.

Banal views and insights

What the more important among them have in common is that they take a liberating step that brings them closer to the real thing because it breaks social rules. Mercier names his program apropos of friendship with Burke: “There were moments when it seemed to me as if two shipwrecked people were talking to each other. But it did not stop. A new common future began. ”Collective wellbeing and pats on the back are central.