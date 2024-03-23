It's called Toxic Fries. On the Internet, her clips last less than 15 seconds. In “A Beautiful Foreigner's Child” she impresses in the length of the novel with a story between fun and pain. An encounter.

An offering? A beautiful shell in which nothing is as it should be? The influencer Toxic Fries and her stuffed lamb. Image: Muhassad Al-Ani

She is the Austrian Chancellor. She is the pensioner on the bus who pokes other passengers in the legs with an umbrella. Sometimes they are also the couple who drive through the Balkans in a camper – real adventurers, but it's a bit too dirty for them. Or she is the uncle from the Balkans who explains the world with a fag in his hand, just missing the conspiracy theory. When she appears on the screen one Friday afternoon to speak to the FAS, she is simply Irina: attentive, polite, with bright old building rooms with plants behind her.

Irina takes on the roles for her videos on social media. She is followed by around 273,000 people, most of them on Instagram. She has amassed 7.6 million likes on Tiktok. It's as if every resident of Vienna where they live had tapped the like heart on about four videos. It's humor in snack format, with a green screen effect and text on the picture: “My knowledge of German as soon as I enter a theater”, “You are a foreigner and are going to therapy”.