Toyota actually makes a design statement, and that on a Corolla! The Corolla Cross receives a new front.

Every car enthusiast can agree: you are sometimes asked by people who know little about cars what to buy. Sometimes there are requirements. It has to be big, it has to be frugal, it has to be fast: you name it. The answer is actually very simple: if you’re looking for a car, the Toyota Corolla is the answer. Just car. Without adjectives. A Corolla is as trouble-free as it is salt-free. A car fanatic will not get hot (GR Corolla left there), but that is precisely the strength of this model, which has now been built in 50 million units.

Toyota Corolla Cross

Only one wish could not be fulfilled by the Toyota Corolla until recently: a high entry. So Toyota introduced the Corolla Cross two years ago. More of the same, but as a crossover. It will take you from A to B in all reliability, but don’t expect crazy design statements along the way. After all, that’s what the C-HR is for.

Still a design statement!

Toyota only supplies the Corolla Cross here in Europe with the 2.0 Hybrid powertrain. In the US they got the Cross a little earlier, but only with petrol engines. Toyota is now also adding the Hybrid to the range in the US. That shouldn’t be news, rather confirmation that many of the market launches in the US are much later than here. The news is in how you recognize the Hybrid in the US. Normally you should look out for blue logos and Hybrid badges, but not in this case. The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gets a whole new front for the US!

New nose

The changes are not huge, but still enough to give the Toyota Corolla Cross a different look. The headlights are the same in terms of placement, LED techniques are slightly different (the US is notoriously strict on that so that will be an approval thing). The big news, literally, is the grille. Where it sits between the headlights on ‘our’ Corolla Cross, it moves down on the American Hybrid. Between the headlights is a piece of sheet metal with two cooling holes, as if it were a Polo Bluemotion. This also significantly changes the front bumper. Where our Corolla still has a kind of folded piece of sheet metal under the headlight, it is empty on the American Hybrid.

Remarkable

You may be wondering: why? That closed grille of course hits like a pig when you see the fencing underneath (even though the real cooling is nil there too) and since ‘our’ Cross Hybrid looks like the American non-Hybrid, it’s not really necessary either . Toyota stops at making the Hybrid more unique in the US. You can now see at a glance whether it is the Hybrid or whether the owner is still only burning petrol as an environmental heathen. McDonald’s employees now see at a glance that they should tick the vegan McKroket with quinoa instead of fries.

What else will change? Few. We do not see anything new at the rear, except for a different diffuser under the rear bumper at a detailed level.

Colorful

Where we can choose from the levels ‘Active’ and ‘Dynamic’, Toyota USA sticks to S, SE and XSE. The new XSE also offers as a novelty that you can order it in the yellow-green color ‘Acidic Blast’, which can be seen in the photos. Something that we are completely spared, just like a contrasting roof color. Furthermore, it remains with the equipment that the Americans know from the regular Cross.

We never thought we could report something about the design of a Toyota Corolla, but thanks to the renewed Corolla Cross Hybrid in the US we succeeded. Don’t expect to enjoy this front without a facelift in the future (and even then they will probably come up with something else). European interested parties will therefore have to order a bumper separately.

