HMD Global has launched the new Nokia smartphone Nokia 2 V Tella. This is the successor model of the company’s Nokia 2 V. It is a budget smartphone with features like dual rear camera, thin bezels and two days battery life (according to the company). The phone has a separate button for Google Assistant. The company has currently launched this phone in the US, which will be sold exclusively on Verizon.This smartphone comes in the same color option and the same RAM + storage option. Working on Android 10 operating system, this phone gets 16 GB of storage with 2 GB of RAM. The phone has been priced at $ 168 (about Rs. 12,400). The phone comes in blue color variant.

Feature of Nokia 2 V Tella

It is a single SIM smartphone. The phone has a 5.45 inch HD + display, whose aspect ratio is 18: 9. The phone has 2 GB of RAM and MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The phone has 16 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone has two rear cameras and a single front camera. The rear camera has an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. A 5-megapixel front camera has been provided for selfie and video calling. It has a 3,000mAh battery which supports 10 W charging. For connectivity, it has WiFi, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.