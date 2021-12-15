Nissan introduces the new generation of light commercial vehicles: Interstar, Primastar and the latest arrival Townstar. There are new denominations, for a simplified range. Nissan with the new models strengthens its presence in the segment of large vans with Interstar (ex NV400). While Primastar (formerly NV300) is the solution of medium size practical and versatile, the new Townstar is the protagonist in the segment of compact vans, available in petrol version and 100% electric.

Townstar is the first European model with the new Nissan logo, available with petrol engine or fully electric version, made on the CMF-CD platform of the Alliance, at the plant in Maubeuge, in France. Outside it takes up some aesthetic ideas of Ariya, including standard LED headlights, the aerodynamic front shield with kumiko motif and the daytime running lights with V-motion design.

Nissan Townstar petrol and electric van, characteristics

The new Townstar is available with two types of engines and versions van and combi (passenger transport). The first unit is a 1.3 petrol with 130 HP and 240 Nm of torque, compliant with the Euro 6d-Full emission standard, the second is a 100% electric motor with battery from 44 kWh and 245 Nm of couple.

New Nissan Townstar EV electric van with 285km range

The electric version, which it replaces e-NV200, has an innovative consumption management system and a battery cooling. The new electric Townstar can count on an autonomy of 285 km (pending approval). The battery is guaranteed 8 years or 160,000 km.

Nissan Townstar delivery van

The load compartment of the van version is from 3.9 m3, with swiveling bulkhead, and can easily accommodate up to two europallet and 800 kg of weight, while the towing capacity is 1,500 kg.

Loading box up to two europallets and 800 kg of weight

The large sliding doors side facilitate the unloading and unloading operations of the vehicle, which can alternatively be equipped with double-leaf doors 60/40 with 180 ° opening or single tailgate. The loading area also includes a space dedicated to a real one “Ship’s office”.

ADAS in the Nissan Townstar van

The new Townstar is equipped with beyond 20 ADAS systems for safety and driving assistance. Stability while driving is ensured by the Side Wind Assist, which protects from side gusts of wind, and from the Trailer Sway Assist when traveling with full load.

There emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, the automatic parking system and the intelligent cruise control they support the driver especially in urban contexts.

Front camera under the Nissan logo

For the first time, the Around View Monitor (AVM) featured on a Nissan compact LCV. A series of cameras plays a 360 ° top view of the space around the vehicle, facilitating parking maneuvers.

Furthermore, Nissan ProPILOT it adjusts acceleration, braking, stop and restart, keeping the vehicle in the lane and proves to be the perfect ally when driving on the motorway.

ADAS controls in the cockpit of the Nissan Townstar van

E-Call, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and the charging wireless of the phone are present throughout the range. Furthermore, on the fully electric version, further advanced connectivity functions are available, accessible via a 8-inch touchscreen, connected to the 10-inch digital instrument panel.

Nissan Townstar prices

New Nissan Townstar petrol powered passenger transport is offered with prices starting from € 28,610 (turnkey), while Townstar Van costs from 18,600 euros (VAT excluded).

1.3 130 HP Acenta Van: 18,600 euros (excluding VAT)

1.3 130 HP N-Connecta Van: 21,300 euros (excluding VAT)

1.3 130 HP Tekna Van: 23,400 euros (excluding VAT)

1.3 130 CV N-Connecta: 28,610 euros (including VAT)

1.3 130 CV Tekna: 30,560 euros (including VAT)

Photo vans Nissan Townstar, Interstar, Primastar

