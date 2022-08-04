Nissan Townstar EV is the new electric van of the Japanese brand, which it replaces in the range the e-NV200. This version joins those petrol and diesel. From a technical point of view the EV is driven by a 122 hp electric motorpowered by a 45 kWh battery which ensures an autonomy of approx 300 km in WLTP. It is developed on the same technical basis as the Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electricthat is on the CMF-CD platform of the Alliance.

Nissan Townstar EV electric van, battery, range and charging

Townstar EV is powered by an optimized electric powertrain, delivering an output of 122 PS and a pair of 245 Nm. Characteristic element of this electric motor is the intelligent management of energy and battery cooling which, together with advanced aerodynamics, offer a range of 300 km (in WLTP cycle).

Nissan Townstar EV electric van

The 45 kWh battery can be recharged in AC (22 kW) or fast charging (DC with CCS) which allows you to bring the battery charge from 15% to 80% in just 37 minutes.

Nissan Townstar EV, load capacity

The Van version of Townstar EV offers a large load capacity. The rear compartment from 3.9 m3 with swivel bulkhead can easily accommodate up to two Europallet and 800 kg of weight. The towing capacity is also noteworthy, which stands at 1,500 kg.

Body with a load capacity of up to 3.9 m3

The large sliding doors sideways facilitate loading and unloading of the vehicle, which can alternatively be fitted with hatches a double swing 60/40 with 180 ° opening. The large loading area also includes a space dedicated to a real one “Ship’s office”.

Nissan Townstar EV, features as it is

Townstar is developed on the CMF-CD platform of the Nissan-Renault Alliance, with a completely new design, which follows the stylistic principles of other Nissan EVs. The front, in fact, recalls that of Ariya characterized by the Kumiko motif that gives a premium look with Japanese DNA.

Front view of Nissan Townstar EV electric van

Townstar EV’s technology package makes it one of the most advanced commercial vehicle products available on the market, and includes: E-Call, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and wireless charging for smartphones, with additional advanced connectivity features accessible via the 8-inch touch screen, and from 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

The dashboard in the passenger compartment of the Nissan Townstar van

There is also one in the passenger compartment heat pump which improves comfort and efficiency at lower temperatures by diffusing battery heat into the passenger compartment during the coldest periods of the year.

Nissan Townstar EV prices

Nissan Townstar EV electric van prices start at 31,200 euros (excluding VAT and putting on the road). Like all of Nissan’s LCV range, the electric Townstar is covered by an industry-leading pan-European warranty of 5 years or 160,000 kmto which is added the guarantee of 8 years or 160,000 km on the battery.

VERSION MOTOR Price including VAT) PRICE (VAT included) ACENTA L1 122 PS (90 kW) € 31,200 € 38,839 ACENTA L2 122 PS (90 kW) € 32,700 € 40,669 CONNECTA L1 122 PS (90 kW) € 33,700 € 41,889 CONNECTA L2 122 PS (90 kW) € 35,200 € 43,719 TEKNA L1 122 PS (90 kW) € 35,800 € 44,451 TEKNA L2 122 PS (90 kW) € 37,300 € 46,281 Nissan Townstar EV price list

Nissan Townstar EV technical sheet electric van

Battery capacity (real) 44 kWh Maximum power 90kW (122CV) Maximum torque 245 Nm Travel autonomy (estimated) Up to 300 km (pending approval) AC type charger 22 kW DC type charger 80 DC in CCS optional DC charging times From 0 to 80% in 42 minutes Battery cooling system Yes (with 22kW AC charger) Short wheelbase version (L1) – Length 4,486 mm Height 1,808 mm Maximum load capacity 3.9 m3 Long wheelbase version (L2) – Length 4,910 mm Height 1,844 mm Maximum load capacity 4.9 m3 Nissan Townstar EV data sheet

Photo Nissan Townstar EV

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

👉 All news on commercial vehicles VANS

👉 Electric vans

👉 Trucks, trucks and trucks

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales data

👉 What are electric vans

👉 How an electric motor is made

👉 New Nissan Townstar petrol and diesel

👉 TOWNSTAR price list 👉 Ads used TOWNSTAR

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK