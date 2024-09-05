Nissan brings back into fashion the Patrolbut not for the European market. The new generation of the legendary 4×4, now more SUV than off-roadwill be available only in Middle Eastwith powerful V6 petrol engines and without electrification.

The new Nissan Patrol outside it stands out for its impressive dimensions and a square and muscular line. The front features a wider V-shaped grille and three slats that connect to the Double “C” LED light signature. The rear lights reflect the design of the front lights and the style of the 90s. As standard, it is fitted 22” alloy wheels and will be available in seven colors, including four new two-tones.

Inside the new Nissan Patrol is luxurious and comfortablewith quilted leather seats inspired by wood craftsmanship, electrically adjustable eight-ways and with massage function in some trims. The dashboard houses a 28.6” Monolith display And 14.3” screens for instrumentation and infotainment, with the option of 12.8” screens for rear passengers.

New Nissan Patrol New Patrol Rear 3/4 New Side Patrol New Front Patrol Rear Door opening light logo Cockpit dashboard Front passenger compartment seats Rear seat display, panoramic roof New Nissan Patrol

Standard features include 64-color ambient lighting and a panoramic roof. The i12-speaker Klipsch sound system and biometric cooling technology are available on top-of-the-range models, with sensors that adjust the air conditioning based on the occupants’ temperature. third row of seats It lowers electrically, creating a flat floor for bulky loads.

Nissan Patrol Engines

From a technical point of view, the seventh generation Nissan Patrol introduces a new twin-turbo engine 3.5-liter V6capable of 425 HP and 700 Nm of torque, marking a 7% improvement in power and 25% in torque over the previous V8 engine, with improved fuel efficiency.

This engine features a heat-resistant turbocharger and an oil scavenge pump for constant lubrication. An engine is also available 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 316 HP and 386 Nm of couple.

The engine is associated with the 9-speed automatic transmission. As regards the set-up and performance on low-grip surfaces, the adaptive air suspensionas standard, allow for adjustable riding height and improve aerodynamic efficiency and ease of loading/unloading.

The Patrol also features six driving modes (standard, sand, rock, mud/rut, eco and sport) and a 4WD transfer mode interlock to adapt to various terrains.

Technology and ADAS on the new Patrol

The new Nissan Patrol debuts with NissanConnect 2.0 with Google Built Inintegrating navigation, safety and entertainment into a single platform. This system, available in United Arab Emirates and in Saudi Arabiarepresents the first Nissan vehicle in the region with Google Built-In, offering advanced integration between the vehicle and the customer’s digital life.

The Patrol also introduces technology ProPILOT in the region, combining adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, adjusting the speed based on navigation data.

The system Panorama View includes theUltra Wide View and theInvisible Hood Viewwith Invisible-to-Visible technology to project real-time images of obstacles and signals. 3D Around View Monitor offers a 360-degree view, improving driver awareness. Additional assistance features include an intelligent rearview mirror, the Rear Zoom Viewand intelligent emergency braking systems with pedestrian detection and forward collision warning.

For Middle East only

The sad note is that the Nissan Patrol It is not available for purchase in Europe but rather it is intended only for the Middle Eastern markets, namely the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

