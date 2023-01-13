nissan update your super sports car GT-R for the Japanese market, presenting two special editions, the Nissan GT-R Premium Edition T-Spec and the Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition. New models will be joined by releases NISMO.

New Nissan GT-R features

The models feature aimproved aerodynamics and a refined ride quality. While retaining power, noise and vibration have been reduced and the sound has been carefully tuned to improve onboard comfort.

New Nissan GT-R NISMO Special Edition

Under the bonnet the engine has been confirmed 570 HP twin-turbo V6which on the NISMO comes to 600hp.

Nissan GT-R T-Spec and NISMO

The Nissan GT-R Premium Edition T-Spec now comes with specially tuned suspension and carbon disc brakes, that offer the pleasure of a smooth ride and responsive handling.

New Nissan GT-R Premium Edition T-Spec

The Nissan GT-R NISMO adds a mechanical differential limited slip front final drive.

Recaro seats in carbon

Inside we find seats renewed in carbon Recarowhile as far as the engine is concerned, it uses high-precision balanced components, such as piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft and a NISMO carbon engine hood with clear coat (with NACA ducts).

Pictures New Nissan GT-R

