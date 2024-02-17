Nintendo tells game publishers that the arrival of the next generation Switch console will be postponed until the first months of 2025, according to insiders according to the Bloomberg news agency. The successor to the popular Switch is planned to be released at the end of this year.
Tech editorial
Latest update:
10:07
