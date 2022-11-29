Nintendo prepares for a new presentation for Super Mario Bros. The Moviewith a new trailer that will be shown today within a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the film, which will be broadcast today, November 29, 2022, at 11.00 pm Italian.

The new Nintendo Direct will therefore be entirely focused on the film and will show a new trailer that should also contain Peach, considering that the figure of the princess and the castle of the Mushroom Kingdom seem to be the central elements of this new look at Super Mario Bros. The Movie. There will be no information on video games or anything else, so nothing else is to be expected from this event, but it is a presentation of great importance regarding the new animated production of Nintendo Pictures, in which the company is investing heavily.

As we can see in the Tweet presenting the new event dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Movie, shown above, we see in the image the typical hall of the Mushroom Kingdom castle, with a grand staircase topped by a huge stained glass window reproducing the profile of Princess Peach. All this suggests that the character in question has a key role in the new upcoming trailer.

Appointment therefore tonight at 23:00 for the new Nintendo Direct on Super Mario Bros. The Movie which returns to show itself after the first trailer, while we have seen that Nintendo Pictures is already hiring for new projects between films and TV series.