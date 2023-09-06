As is already known, last week there were rumors about a new Nintendo Direct, something that had caused a stir among the fans of this company of Japana theory that was broken when the event related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, insiders insist that this was not what they were really talking about in the first place.

The leaker known as NateTheHate on the internet, it mentions that a new general direct would have to be carried out soon, and as said, we will have a little deeper look at games like Super Mario RPG and the mysterious title of Peach that he would finally reveal his name. It has not been mentioned whether we will have revelation of Switch 2.

Something to keep in mind is that if we are picky with information, the leakers mentioned that this supposed direct was going to take place from the second week of September, so the event of Mario Wonder It would not have any relation, since it was celebrated on August 31. Added to this is the fact that Nate has hit many things from Nintendoincluding content from what was seen in June.

For now, we will have to wait for the own Nintendo release us information on dates and others.

Via: wccftech

Editor’s note: This means that there is still an opportunity to have a direct in form, and it is something that I really want to see, since things have been rumored with a DLC for Tears of The Kingdom. I personally want to continue exploring Hyrule.